Wally West uses Flashes of Insight to prevent crimes, causing brain wormholes that lead to a confrontation with the Justice League in The Flash issue 39.

In the latest developments within the DC Universe, Wally West is employing a controversial method to protect the world by using his Flashes of Insight to stop crimes before they occur. This approach has sparked a significant disagreement among the main continuity's superhero team, leading to a direct confrontation in the upcoming issue 39 of The Flash. The conflict arises when Wally West attempts to prevent a bridge bombing, a mission that ultimately fails and highlights the dangers of his new strategy.

Justice League Confronts Wally West

The Justice League meets to discuss Wally West's unilateral actions after Green Arrow reports that the Flash is stopping criminals before they commit any offenses. Green Arrow expresses furor over this approach, viewing it as a slippery slope toward fascism that undermines civil liberties. The meeting is interrupted by the failed attempt to save the bridges, forcing the team to reconvene and address the ethical and tactical implications of the Flash's behavior.

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Flashes of Insight Cause Brain Damage

During the second meeting, Red Tornado informs Wally West that overusing the Speed Force is causing wormholes to form in his brain. This medical revelation prompts Wally to reconsider his use of Flashes of Insight, as the physical toll on his mind becomes evident. However, Wally West almost stops his controversial practices until Green Arrow insults him, claiming the Justice League would defeat him easily. This comment triggers a defensive reaction, leading to a physical confrontation between Wally and his teammates.

Wally West Outmaneuvers Teammates

In issue 39, the Justice League attempts to subdue Wally West, but they find themselves at a disadvantage against his enhanced speed and tactical mind. Wally West calculates the movements of Wonder Woman and Jon Kent with super speed, allowing him to outmaneuver them effortlessly. He also maintains a mental pace so rapid that Martian Manhunter cannot penetrate his thoughts, and he successfully outthinks Red Tornado. The situation becomes critical as Aquaman, one of the most powerful beings in the universe, may still struggle to take down the motivated Flash.

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Darkseid Influence and Family Behavior

The irrational behavior of Wally West raises suspicions about external manipulation, specifically from Darkseid, who is planning his return after DC K.O. The wormholes in Wally's brain could be conduits for Darkseid's whispers, influencing his actions from a distant location. Additionally, Wally's family, including Linda Park, Jai West, and Irey West, are acting strangely in issue 36 of The Flash, almost antagonizing Wally to keep using his powers. This collective behavior suggests a coordinated effort to push Wally toward a breaking point, possibly as part of a larger crisis involving Darkseid.

Future Crisis and Potential Outcomes

Darkseid has hinted at a crisis of absolute proportions, indicating that Wally West might be the first casualty once his usefulness is exhausted. The Flash, created by Gardner Fox, Harry Lampert, and Carmine Infantino, has a rich history with aliases like Jay Garrick and Barry Allen. As the Justice League prepares for the next wave of threats, the current conflict between Wally West and his teammates serves as a crucial test of their unity and the extent of Darkseid's influence. The outcome of this confrontation will likely determine the stability of the DC Universe in the upcoming events.