Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Documents First Large Mammal Sighting

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area recorded a coyote on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, marking a significant milestone before the December 2 opening.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area has recorded its first confirmed large mammal sighting on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, a major ecological infrastructure project. Biologists detected a coyote traversing the deck of the unfinished vegetated bridge over the 101 Freeway early Wednesday morning. This event marks the first documented presence of a larger mammal atop the incomplete structure, which is scheduled to officially open following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 2.

First Large Mammal Sighting Recorded

A newly installed remote wildlife camera captured the coyote moving northward along the bridge deck at approximately 1:37 a.m. on Wednesday. The animal was seen walking directly above the ten lanes of traffic that carry more than 300,000 vehicles each day. This specific sighting follows an earlier photograph captured on October 28, which showed a coyote ascending the southern slope of the incomplete overpass. The encounter provides the first tangible evidence that wildlife is already interacting with the massive construction site before it is fully completed.

Also read Cameras to be installed on Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing to monitor usage

Bridging Fractured Ecosystems and Habitats

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is designed to span both the 101 Freeway and Agoura Road, connecting the Santa Monica Mountains with the Simi Hills. Once completed, it will become the largest vegetated wildlife overpass in the world. The structure aims to reconnect fractured ecosystems across one of the nation's busiest commuter corridors, restoring a critical habitat bridge for regional species. Scientists are particularly focused on keystone species such as mountain lions, whose populations have been isolated by the freeway for decades. The goal is to restore fragmented genetic corridors that allow these animals to mix and maintain healthy genetic diversity.

Scientific Monitoring and Stakeholder Views

Seth Riley, the wildlife branch lead at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, emphasized that the project extends beyond simple usage tracking. Riley stated, This is more than just about whether animals use the crossing, adding that researchers want to understand how effective it is in reconnecting an ecosystem that has been divided by the freeway for decades. Biologists from the National Park Service installed surveillance cameras across the landscaped bridge on Tuesday afternoon to begin this long-term study. The research framework includes fourteen objectives, monitoring camera feeds, plant community changes, sound levels, lighting conditions, and vertebrate genetics.

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Pre-Construction Wildlife Observations and Noise

Field teams have routinely observed bobcats, coyotes, gray foxes, mule deer, and mountain lions traveling along a dirt trail immediately adjacent to the bridge site near Liberty Canyon during pre-construction and active construction monitoring. Despite this activity, scientists do not yet know how quickly regional mountain lion populations will adopt the passage once it is fully finished. Long-term impacts of freeway vehicle noise, headlight glare, and the establishment of local vegetation on animal transit rates remain under ongoing study. The duration required to observe measurable increases in regional genetic diversity is also currently unknown.

Public Access, Security, and Official Opening

The multi-agency partnership behind the project, which includes the National Wildlife Federation, Caltrans, the National Park Service, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, and the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 2. To safeguard animal safety and site security, wildlife camera footage will be curated and released to the public on a delayed schedule rather than through live broadcasts. Members of the public can learn more about regional wildlife tracking, park biodiversity initiatives, and ongoing research findings by visiting the official Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area portal.