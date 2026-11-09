Wallingford Chipotle Ranked Best in US Study of 27000 Locations

A Solitaire Streak analysis of 22 million Google reviews identifies the Wallingford Chipotle as the most praised US location, surpassing nearly 960 competitors.

The Wallingford Chipotle at 2212 N. 45th Street has been named the best Chipotle in America by Solitaire Streak, a website specializing in online solitaire games. This new designation places the Seattle location above approximately 960 other Chipotle restaurants analyzed nationwide during a comprehensive study of fast-food customer sentiment.

The study examined more than 22 million Google reviews across roughly 27,000 fast-food establishments to identify the most praised location for each of 43 national chains. Researchers specifically counted 4- and 5-star reviews that mentioned speed, accuracy, staff, or food quality, comparing these specific praises against each location's total review volume.

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Review Metrics Favor Smaller Sample Size

When the data was collected, the Wallingford Chipotle held 125 Google reviews with an average rating of 3.8 stars. Sixty of those reviews awarded 4 or 5 stars, and 32 of them offered specific praise for service or food. This results in a praise rate of 25.6 percent, calculated by dividing the 32 specific praises by the 125 total reviews.

This percentage benefited from a small sample size, as the typical Chipotle in the study had about 720 reviews. Ninety-five percent of the locations analyzed had more reviews than the Wallingford store, which opened in early 2025. A handful of satisfied customers influences the ranking significantly more at a newer restaurant than at one with years of accumulated feedback.

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The study measured how often reviews offered specific praise rather than relying on average star scores. While the Wallingford location leads in praise density, the average rating of 3.7 stars for the chain in the study is actually above the 3.5-star average across all analyzed locations.

Historical Context of Mirrored Glass Building

The building housing the restaurant is a mirrored glass cube that previously served as a Taco Time for 34 years. Taco Time first opened at the corner of 45th and Corliss in 1978 and rebuilt the structure in 1990. The iconic mirror box was a local landmark that drivers either loved or mocked.

Taco Time closed on July 15, 2024, after nearly 50 years in the neighborhood. The closure sparked significant community reaction, with neighbors mourning on Facebook, local bloggers writing farewells, and Cascade PBS producing a story on the landmark. After the closure, the building was soon covered in graffiti, and trash piled up in the parking lot.

Chipotle renovated the site by cleaning the cube, resurfacing the lot, and adding a drive-thru pickup lane onto 45th Street. The company kept the glass exterior intact, preserving the architectural identity that the neighborhood recognized from its previous tenant.

Seattle Fast Food Industry Rankings

Seattle ranked 10th in the nation for friendly fast-food staff, with nearly 30 percent of positive reviews praising employees. However, the city ranked 94th for food quality in the same analysis. Jimmy John's was identified as the city's most-praised chain overall during the study.

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Nationally, Chipotle as a brand ranked 39th out of 43 chains. It placed ahead of Burger King, KFC, Jack in the Box, and McDonald's. The Wallingford location's distinction relies on the density of specific positive comments rather than overall brand dominance.

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