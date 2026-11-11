Walliams Faces Growing Allegations After 2009 Joke Circulates

Comedian David Walliams is under renewed scrutiny after a 2009 clip shows him joking about sharing a bed with 13‑year‑olds, coinciding with a high‑profile investigation into his conduct with teens.

David Walliams, the 55‑year‑old comedian, is back in the headlines after a 2009 clip from Channel 4's 8 Out of 10 Cats surfaced online. In the clip, Walliams waves at host Jimmy Carr and jokes about sharing his bed with 13‑year‑olds, an image that now appears alongside a growing list of allegations of sexual misconduct.

How the 2009 Joke Became Public

The footage was recorded on 27 March 2009, shortly after the death of pop icon Michael Jackson, who had been accused of sexual abuse. Walliams tells Carr, "Have you heard Michael Jackson is dead? People have been talking about it because he's a controversial figure." He then adds, "If it is wrong to share your bed with 13‑year‑old boys then lock me up and throw away the key." Actor Sean Lock, seated beside Walliams, looks unimpressed and does not react.

Also read David Walliams Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations Linked to HarperCollins

Allegations of Abuse and Industry Response

On 18 April 2023, ITV News and The Guardian released a joint report detailing a series of accusations that began in 2003. The allegations involve separate incidents in which Walliams allegedly pressured teenage girls, some as young as 15, into sexual activities. Walliams denies all claims, but the report notes that Lucy Beaumont, a 43‑year‑old television professional, has accused Walliams of hosting teenage girls in his dressing room and has expressed concern over his behaviour.

Beaumont revealed that she was approached by a young person who had worked on a show featuring Walliams. The individual had seen teenagers in the dressing room and felt that Walliams may have been "exploiting their vulnerability." Beaumont said she warned industry colleagues and eventually spoke to The Guardian after learning the allegations included girls over 16.

Advertisement

Impact on the Television Industry and Future Steps

The controversy has sparked calls for better safeguarding procedures within the UK television sector. Beaumont said, "There is no proper duty of care. There is no system for people to raise safeguarding issues." She warned that high‑profile figures might avoid speaking up because they fear losing work, but insisted that the industry must create a clear process for addressing such concerns.

Walliams has fought a court order to suppress claims of sexual assault and claims no wrongdoing. The Guardian report claims no evidence that he violated any laws, but highlights the urgency for industry bodies to implement robust safeguards against exploitation of minors.

As the investigation continues, the future of Walliams's career remains uncertain, and the television community faces a broader reckoning with safeguarding and accountability standards.