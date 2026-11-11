Walliams Buys and Sells Hove Seaside Home Amid Publisher Fallout

David Walliams sold his Hove beachfront property to Jonathan Bailey for £3.7million in August 2025, just weeks before Harper Collins dismissed him over sexual harassment allegations.

David Walliams, the 55‑year‑old author and comic star, sold his £4million beachfront house in Hove in August 2025 to actor Jonathan Bailey for £3.7million - a figure that exceeded the £3.5million asking price by £200,000, according to Land Registry filings. The transaction came just weeks before Harper Collins terminated his contract after a year‑long inquiry into sexual harassment claims by female staff.

Sale Details and Over‑Ask Price

The Hove estate, featuring four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a rooftop veranda and a private stretch of beach, sits on a street dubbed 'Millionaire's Row'. Bailey had previously purchased a neighboring annexe from Walliams for £1.5million in 2023. Land Registry records confirm the final sale price of the main house stood at £3.7million, comfortably above the previously listed price.

Also read David Walliams Legal Loss And Allegations Of Sexual Assault

Walliams' Publisher Fallout

Harper Collins launched an internal inquiry late in 2023 that concluded in 2024. The publisher announced in December 2025 that Walliams would no longer publish new titles by the author. The decision followed a joint investigation by ITV and The Guardian that alleged Walliams had preyed on girls as young as 15 and groomed teenage fans. Walliams had sought a High Court injunction to halt publication, claiming the allegations could lead to suicide; the court refused the request.

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Actor Connections and Public Footprint

Walliams and Bailey first crossed paths in the acting community and both appeared together in a Red Nose Day fundraising sketch titled 'Traitors: The Movie for Comic Relief' in 2024. The sketch featured Bailey as Traitor Harry and Walliams as Paul Gorton; images from the performance were later shared by Bailey on social media. The duo's public association persisted even as their professional trajectories diverged.

Future Property Plans and Next Steps

Following the Hove sale, Walliams has placed a new property in London's Primrose Hill on the market for £10.5million. Meanwhile, Harper Collins has notified the former best‑selling author that it will not publish any of his forthcoming works, effective weeks after the Hove transaction. The publisher's decision was seen as a direct response to the allegations, solidifying the end of their partnership.