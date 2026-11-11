Walliams Allegations: Agent Claims Broadcasters Ignored Grooming Claims

TV agent Dermot McNamara accuses broadcasters of neglecting allegations that David Walliams groomed teenage girls, allowing the actor to continue appearing on television for years.

David Walliams, the former Britain's Got Talent judge, faces new allegations that he groomed teenage girls while on television. Television agent Dermot McNamara says he reported the claims to authorities and broadcasters, but nothing was done, allowing Walliams to remain on screen for many years.

The accusations were announced yesterday when Walliams tried to obtain an injunction to stop the media from reporting the story.

Agent Allegations Revealed

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Dermot McNamara, who represented a woman who said she was groomed by Walliams at age 15, told BBC Newsnight that he had alerted the police and broadcasters about the actor's inappropriate behaviour. He said the first report was made at the time of the alleged incidents but no action followed, leaving Walliams free to continue working with minors.

Broadcaster Response and Legal Standpoint

Fremantle UK, the production company behind Britain's Got Talent, stated that it was "disturbed and concerned" by the serious allegations, yet clarified that no complaint was ever received from the alleged victims. Walliams himself denies wrongdoing in a letter sent months ago to ITV News and The Guardian, admitting only to "thoughtless behaviour" and insisting he never abused his power.

Victim Testimony and Industry Impact

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Lucy Beaumont, a 43‑year‑old comedian who has spoken to The Guardian about the case, claims the TV industry lacks proper safeguarding procedures. She says she once heard a young person report that Walliams had taken teenage girls into his dressing room, raising concerns about inappropriate conduct. Beaumont highlighted the need for clearer channels for reporting safeguarding issues.

Future Investigations and Industry Reforms

With the allegations now public, the BBC and other broadcasters face pressure to examine their own safeguarding policies. The Media and Public Relations industries may need to implement stricter protocols for reporting sexual misconduct to protect young performers. The investigations are ongoing, and further details will emerge as legal and media scrutiny intensifies.

Public and Media Reactions

Sky News' Cathy Newman Show featured Lucy Beaumont's discussion on her intent to protect young women from industry abuse. Prominent presenter Victoria Derbyshire questioned the agent about reporting outcomes, to which McNamara replied that nothing had changed. The case has sparked debate about accountability and the responsibility of networks to act when allegations arise.