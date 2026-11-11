Walliams accused of grooming teens, broadcasters ignored claims

An investigation reveals TV agent Dermot McNamara reports that allegations of grooming and sexual misconduct against actor David Walliams were filed yet no action was taken, allowing Walliams to continue on screen. The case highlights gaps in safeguarding protocols within the industry.

In a new probe published on 15 April 2024, TV agent Dermot McNamara said he had reported allegations of grooming against actor and former Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams to authorities and broadcasters, but none appeared to have acted on the claims. The report implies Walliams continued to appear on television for many years after the allegations surfaced, raising questions about the industry's safeguarding procedures.

How the allegations were handled

McNamara stated in an interview with BBC Newsnight that he filed reports of 'inappropriate behaviour' by Walliams and that the claims were shared with relevant regulatory bodies and television stations. He described a former client, a 16‑year‑old, who was invited to a Britain's Got Talent screening, introduced to judges such as Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, and later brought to Walliams' home for questionable encounters. McNamara alleged that the victim's mental health was profoundly affected, citing ongoing public exposure of Walliams as a charity presenter and educator.

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The agent repeated that despite bringing the concerns forward, the broadcaster's response was negligible, with Walliams still allowed to act as a public figure and to "be involved with other young people" for a prolonged period. He emphasised the sense of fear that had dominated the environment, preventing further discussion of the misconduct.

Responses from the accused and industry observers

Walliams, who has a 55‑year‑old career, denied any wrongdoing in a letter he sent to ITV News and the Guardian months earlier. He asserted that he had behaved 'thoughtlessly' on occasion but insisted he had never broken the law or abused his position of influence. The letter highlighted his acknowledgement of power imbalances but denied any abuse.

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Comedian Lucy Beaumont, a 43‑year‑old television performer, voiced concerns about the lack of robust safeguarding mechanisms after she reportedly consulted with the Guardian following revelations that Walliams hosted teenage girls in his dressing room during a show. Beaumont claimed that the situation raised fears over whether the girls were of suitable age and whether Walliams' behaviour was appropriate, noting that no process existed for employees to report such issues.

Implications for the television sector

The case has sparked a broader debate over how safeguarding complaints are handled within broadcasting. McNamara's account suggests that despite formal reporting, institutions may defer action or lack the capacity to investigate effectively. Beaumont's remarks indicate a need for clearer procedures that allow staff to raise concerns without fear of retribution.

Should the investigation confirm that the alleged allegations were ignored, it could lead to policy reviews and stricter oversight of how talent and production staff are monitored. The industry faces potential reputational damage and a call for systemic change to protect young employees and maintain public trust.