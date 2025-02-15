Wallace Lady Govs Launch 2025 Season with Strong Opening Win

The Wallace Lady Govs softball team kicked off their 2025 season with an impressive performance, crushing Thomas College 9-0 in their first game. Despite a loss in the second game, coach Brianna Griffiths expressed optimism about the team's potential.

The Wallace Lady Govs started their 2025 season with a bang, securing a dominant 9-0 victory over Thomas College in their first game. The Lady Govs' bats were hot, led by Katlyn Conner's three-hit shutout, Libby Buchanan and Rebekah Rowell's two hits each, Elly Castle's two RBIs, and Erin Curry's impressive inside-the-park homerun. Lana Carpenter also shone, recording seven putouts in right field alongside her two hits and three stolen bases.

Despite a loss in the second game, 3-2, coach Brianna Griffiths expressed optimism about the team's performance. She highlighted their strong hitting, excellent defense, and contagious energy, noting that they had more stolen bases than in the previous season. She acknowledged the need for improvement in plate discipline and making adjustments against tougher pitchers. Griffiths praised the team's unity and willingness to support each other, emphasizing their ability to adapt and thrive in various positions. Looking ahead, the Lady Govs are eager to build upon their initial success and aim for two wins in their upcoming home games





