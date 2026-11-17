The college needs around $43 million to fund the major expansion.

DOTHAN, Ala. - Wallace Community College President Kathy Murphy asked Dothan City Commissioners on Monday to consider helping fund the college’s planned expansion. The college announced the $127 million plan earlier this month.

Leaders said they have lined up $84 million from the college, the Alabama Community College System, legislative appropriations and other sources. That leaves a $43 million gap. The college is not asking the city to cover all of it, and leaders did not name a specific amount.

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“For lack of vision, the people perish. And so, we have a vision, and we have an opportunity to make a real difference for our students, for our campus, and for the Wiregrass community,” Murphy said. The plan calls for an athletic arena, a track and field complex, and new buildings for programs like biotechnology and diesel technology. Crews would also remodel existing buildings.

“We want to make life better for students, and one way that we can do that is to enhance their experience by getting them to college, and allowing them to play athletic sports, and to be enrolled in high-wage, high-demand, high-tech, workforce development opportunities, and obviously the health sciences space is so important to us,” Murphy said. “And then just preparing those students who want to go on to a four-year institution by having a good solid foundation of the two-year.

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” The college has also bought a 24-unit apartment complex near campus. Murphy said the college will use it to gauge the demand for a dorm.

“We are in the process of renovating those now so that we can begin renting those out to our students. As we add programs, we add students. As we add athletics, we add students,” Murphy said.

“I really think the 24-unit apartments are going to give us a good opportunity to see what the demand is and what does that look like. And we’ll learn a lot on a very small scale,” she said. A study commissioned by the college says Wallace generates about $193 million in economic impact. Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said the college already helps train city employees.

“You think about the 1,200 employees that we have here and how we collaborate already. You know, I think a lot of our line workers do go through their programs before they come to us at Dothan Utilities. Diesel mechanics and mechanics and all that we have. And so I think that that will continue to be a big piece of who we are,” Saliba said.

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Murphy and Saliba said they are open to working together on funding.

“We know that it would be good for us as well to look at how we can invest and fund and be a part of that to help the dream and the vision come true. I think it is a really good one as well,” Saliba said.

“What we’re doing at Wallace Community College will be beneficial at large, not only to our college, but to our community, to the Wiregrass. And so, any way that we can partner and come together and make these things a reality is a positive for all of us,” Murphy said. The college hopes to finish the project by 2029. The city took no action on funding Monday.

This expansion could come up at a future commission meeting. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!