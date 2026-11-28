Wall Street staged a strong comeback as the S&P 500 posted its largest weekly gain in more than a year, with investors returning to battered AI stocks.

No one on Nvidia’s board has ‘technical knowledge’ of the marketplace: Former Medtronic chairmanvideoPacer ETFS President Sean O'Hara and Infrastructure Capital Advisors CEO and CIO Jay Hatfield join 'Claman's Power Players' to discuss market impact after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return.posting gains of more than 5% during the Thanksgiving-shortened trading week and the S&P 500 recording its largest weekly gain in more than a year.gained 5.6% for the week, marking its strongest weekly performance since April 2025, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 5.46% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 6.68%.

Wall Street staged a strong comeback during the Thanksgiving-shortened trading week, with all three major U.S. stock indexes gaining more than 5%. The Dow rose nearly 592 points, or 1.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.6% and the Nasdaq jumped 2.31%. Much of the rebound was driven by investors returning to battered AI stocks, many of which suffered steep losses during the previous week's sell-off.

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U.S. stocks rallied this week following a historic sell-off that pushed the Dow and S&P 500 into correction territory.