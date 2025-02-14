Wall Street's Top Research Calls: Buy Nvidia, Sell PG&E, Upgraded Airbnb and More

Wall Street analysts issued a flurry of fresh recommendations on Friday, highlighting a mix of optimism and caution across various sectors. Jefferies reiterated its 'buy' rating on Nvidia, Bernstein maintained an 'outperform' stance on Netflix, Pivotal upgraded Roku to 'buy', and Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global, while Morgan Stanley downgraded PG&E. Baird upgraded Airbnb, TD Cowen downgraded Restaurant Brands International, Goldman Sachs upgraded Airbnb and reiterated its 'buy' recommendation on Apple, and Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Align Technology with an 'overweight' rating. Telsey upgraded Floor & Decor, Wedbush upgraded Welltower, Morgan Stanley upgraded Upstart, and Oppenheimer reiterated its 'buy' rating on Coinbase.

Wall Street analysts have issued a flurry of fresh recommendations on Friday, highlighting a mix of optimism and caution across various sectors. Jefferies reiterated its 'buy' rating on Nvidia, asserting that recent supply chain concerns are overblown and investors should seize the opportunity to acquire shares at a potential discount.

Bernstein echoed this sentiment, maintaining an 'outperform' stance on Netflix, citing the streaming giant's continued pricing power and its position as a market leader. Pivotal upgraded Roku to 'buy' from 'hold' following the company's strong fourth-quarter results, which exceeded expectations due likely to the success of Netflix's subscriber growth. Mizuho also upgraded Carrier Global to 'buy' from 'neutral,' emphasizing the air-conditioning equipment manufacturer's strong position through 2025 and beyond. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley downgraded PG & E to 'underweight' from 'equal weight,' expressing concerns about the escalating risk posed by California wildfires. Baird, on the other hand, upgraded Airbnb to 'outperform' from 'neutral' after a solid performance in 2024, anticipating a potential rebound in growth and margins in the coming year.TD Cowen downgraded Restaurant Brands International to 'hold' from 'buy,' primarily based on valuation considerations following a recent stock rally. Goldman Sachs upgraded Airbnb to 'neutral' from 'sell,' noting that while visibility on the company's future growth remains limited, the likelihood of significant downward revisions to estimates is reduced. Citi upgraded Warner Music Group to 'buy' from 'neutral,' pointing to the company's attractive earnings per share multiple relative to its peers. Goldman Sachs reiterated its 'buy' recommendation on Apple, highlighting its anticipation of upcoming product launches as a positive catalyst, despite lingering investor concerns. Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Align Technology with an 'overweight' rating, believing the dental company has significant upside potential, particularly as market conditions improve.Telsey upgraded Floor & Decor to 'outperform' from 'market perform,' anticipating a boost to the home improvement retailer's performance as the housing market gains momentum. Wedbush upgraded Welltower to 'outperform' from 'neutral,' characterizing the move as a 'momentum call' and citing the healthcare real estate investment trust's operational excellence and capital-raising advantages. Morgan Stanley upgraded Upstart to 'equal weight' from 'underweight,' viewing the artificial intelligence lending company as well-positioned in a favorable funding and macroeconomic environment. Oppenheimer reiterated its 'buy' rating on Coinbase, praising the company's recent earnings report and anticipating its inclusion in the S&P 500 index in the near future





