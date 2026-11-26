Wall street recovers most early losses as pullback in AI stocks eases
📉 Wall Street slid Wednesday as the AI stock sell-off deepened and new data showed inflation is still running hot. What's your take on where the market heads next? 👇
Stocks on Wall Street closed moderately lower Wednesday after another punishing pullback in AI stocks lost momentum as the day went on, reversing much of the market’s losses.
The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% after having been down as much as 3.2% earlier in the day. The Nasdaq composite finished 0.6% lower. At one point, it had been down as much as 4.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%.
The market pared its losses even as a report raised more worries about high inflation and as President Donald Trump plans to escalate the U.S. trade war with major trading partners. AI stocks lost ground for a second day following Monday’s relief rally over the surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO. Stocks have been generally falling since setting an all-time high last month as worries grow that AI stock prices have grown unjustifiably high.
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