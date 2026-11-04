Wall Street Rallies On Midterm Results As Trump Media Slumps

US stocks surge following Democratic Congress control, lifting solar shares while Trump Media and Musk-linked firms drop amid political uncertainty.

US stock markets rallied broadly on Wednesday as investors attempted to price in the significant political shifts resulting from the midterm elections. The S&P 500 index jumped 1.2% in early trading, signaling a potential six-week high for the benchmark. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,178 points, or 2.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1% as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time. This broad market recovery occurred despite earlier volatility, with futures swinging from losses to gains before the open. The rally reflects Wall Street's preference for divided government, which typically reduces the risk of sudden, disruptive economic policy changes.

Political Impact On Market Sentiment

Democrats are set to take control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, creating a legislative counterbalance to President Donald Trump. Wall Street generally favors split control of Washington because it lessens the risk of transformative changes to the economy. Strategists urged investors not to overreact to the election results, noting that stock performance historically depends more on corporate profits and interest rates than political outcomes. Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management, stated that earnings matter more than elections in the long term. Stocks typically perform well in the six months following any midterm election, regardless of the winning party.

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Tech And Social Media Stocks Decline

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group plummeted 9.1% following the election results, continuing a steep decline that has seen the stock fall 55.1% for the year. The company, which operates the Truth Social platform, had previously touched a peak of $175 five years ago but has since dropped toward $5. Elon Musk's businesses also faced headwinds, with Tesla falling 5.2% and SpaceX sinking 4.8%. Musk, a former top Trump adviser, faces potential investigations from a Democratic-controlled Congress. Nvidia fell 1.5% as the heaviest weight on the S&P 500, while Advanced Micro Devices rose a modest 0.3% despite beating analyst profit expectations.

Green Energy Sector Gains Momentum

Democratic control of Congress has boosted investor confidence in renewable energy companies. First Solar jumped 15.1%, and Enphase Energy climbed 12.1% as markets anticipated favorable policy directions for solar and wind industries. Investors view Democratic victories in key states like Texas as potentially slowing the expansion of AI data centers, which are energy-intensive. This political shift has highlighted the divergence between traditional energy interests and the growing green power sector. The rally in solar stocks suggests investors are positioning for regulatory support under the new congressional makeup.

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Bond Yields And Global Market Moves

Treasury yields eased as investors perceived less risk of increased federal debt under Democratic congressional oversight. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.92% from 4.95% late Tuesday, reflecting expectations that a Democratic-controlled Congress might check excessive spending. Global markets also reacted positively, with indexes climbing 2.1% in Paris, 2.2% in Shanghai, and 1.8% in London. Japan's Nikkei 225 was an outlier, falling 1.4%. Brent crude dropped 3% to $100, providing an additional boost to worldwide equity markets through lower energy costs.

Future Economic Uncertainty

Despite the initial rally, uncertainty remains regarding the implications of the election results. Carsten Brzeski, global chief of macro at ING Bank, warned that Trump could become an angry duck who restarts tensions over tariffs and NATO allies' military spending. Alternatively, he suggested Trump might slow down disruptive efforts to focus on peace initiatives and trade stability. The market will closely monitor how executive authority over defense, foreign policy, and trade interacts with the new legislative landscape. Investors remain cautious as they assess the long-term economic impact of these political dynamics.