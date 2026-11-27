Global markets rallied as Wall Street closed a volatile week with gains. AI stocks led the charge while Chinese authorities promised support.

Wall Street concluded a turbulent trading week on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, with broad-based gains that lifted major indices higher. The S&P 500 index rose 1.2% on Friday, marking a positive end to a period defined by erratic swings driven primarily by artificial intelligence -focused companies. Investors showed renewed confidence as the market navigated sharp fluctuations earlier in the week, settling into a stronger position by the close.

Major US Indices Post Weekly Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 501 points, or 1%, demonstrating robust momentum among blue-chip stocks. Simultaneously, the Nasdaq composite rose 1.5%, reflecting the continued dominance of technology and growth sectors in driving market valuation. Every major U.S. index is on track to notch weekly gains after kicking off the week with a significant rally on Monday. These initial gains have held despite sharp swings on Tuesday and Wednesday, indicating that investor sentiment is stabilizing after weeks of volatility.

Also read Wall street recovers most early losses as pullback in AI stocks eases

The resilience of these indices comes as the market prepares for the holiday weekend. Markets were closed in the U.S. on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will close at 1 p.m. Friday. This pause allows traders to digest the week's performance ahead of Black Friday, a critical day for retail sales. The U.S. retail industry's version of the Super Bowl is here with the arrival of Black Friday, an occasion that sellers online and in stores seize to drive year-end sales. This year, the day once considered the holiday shopping season's unofficial kickoff might look to spectators more like the fourth quarter of a tight game, with margins under pressure.

Global Markets Follow U.S. Bullish Lead

Global shares were mostly higher in Friday trading, following a market holiday on Wall Street for Thanksgiving. France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% in early trading to 8,132.84, while the German DAX rose 0.7% to 25,400.94. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up nearly 0.7% to 10,679.11. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 1.2% at 50,807.00. S&P 500 futures added 1.8% to 7,323.50, suggesting that the bullish sentiment from Wall Street is expected to spill over into international trading sessions.

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In Asia, the regional markets mirrored the positive momentum with substantial increases. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.1% to finish at 58,711.11, showing strong investor appetite in the region. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% to 8,833.60, while South Korea's Kospi surged 4.3% to 4,915.68. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 2.1% to 22,694.77, and the Shanghai Composite rose 3.7% to 3,606.49. The surge in the Shanghai Composite index came after Chinese authorities signaled stronger support for the stock market, boosting regional confidence significantly.

China Signals State Support for Markets

The rally in Chinese markets was propelled by official statements from Beijing regarding economic stability. Officials see the stock market as vital to the overall landscape of economic development, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency after a meeting by the State Council, the country's cabinet. The report said China will work on mechanisms to stabilize the market with its national team, referring to China's huge state-backed funds. This intervention has provided a floor for investors, who have been cautious about the broader economic implications of trade tensions and domestic growth targets.

Investors are also closely watching for the possible damage to the region from U.S. tariff hikes planned for imports from China, Japan, the European Union, and other trading partners. In Washington, Democrats hoping to blunt President Donald Trump's tariffs when they retake control of Congress may find partners in an unlikely place: among his fellow Republicans. After devastating election losses that centered on rising costs, many Republicans said they're open to reconsidering some of the levies that have become a central plank of the administration's trade policy. This political nuance adds a layer of complexity to the global trade outlook, influencing how markets price in potential tariff disruptions.

AI Stocks Lead Sector-Wide Recovery

In stock markets worldwide, buying of stocks tied to artificial intelligence has been pushing benchmarks higher, despite some profit-taking that has kept those gains in check. The sector remains the primary engine for index performance, with capital flowing rapidly into companies at the forefront of generative AI and semiconductor manufacturing. In Japan, shares of Tokyo Electron and Advantest Corp. dropped in morning trading but quickly recovered and finished considerably higher. This intraday volatility underlines the continuing appeal of computer chip and AI stocks, as traders bet on long-term demand for compute infrastructure despite short-term fluctuations.

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The energy sector provided a contrasting backdrop to the tech rally. In energy trading, oil prices have been volatile lately because of uncertainty over tensions in the Middle East. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2.83% to $86.05 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 1.09% to $97.62 a barrel. These increases reflect concerns over supply chain disruptions rather than demand growth. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 159.43 Japanese yen from 159.23 yen. The euro cost $1.0967, down from $1.0975, showing a slight weakness against the greenback as investors seek safety amid global geopolitical risks.

Domestic Issues and Weather Disruptions

While financial markets rallied, domestic issues in the U.S. continued to impact daily life and infrastructure. Heavy rain over flooded East Coast communities was winding down Friday and power was slowly being restored to hundreds of thousands of customers as some high-tide flooding threats remained following a round of holiday storms. The storms snarled travel, downed trees and power lines, and led to water rescues from New York to Virginia. These weather events highlight the ongoing vulnerability of coastal infrastructure to extreme weather, a topic that intersects with broader environmental and economic policy debates.

In other domestic news, security incidents and environmental concerns persisted. In Albuquerque, N.M., a pregnant inmate serving time in connection with vehicle thefts escaped by stealing a corrections transport vehicle. Rebecca Taylor, 26, fled Wednesday while being transported from a prenatal appointment in Albuquerque back to Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, authorities said. Taylor was sentenced to six years. Meanwhile, sampling results following the U.S. Army's detonation of a stockpile of lead azide in Iowa are expected to start coming in as early as tomorrow, the U.S. Environmental and Protection Agency said in a statement Thursday. These events, while distinct from the market rally, contribute to the complex landscape of news facing the American public this holiday week.