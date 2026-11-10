Wall Sits Effectively Lower Blood Pressure in New Study

Jonathan Wiles and colleagues found that wall squats significantly reduce blood pressure, even when performed just once weekly, offering a viable option for inactive adults.

Wall squats, also known as wall sits, provide an effective method for lowering blood pressure, according to new research led by Jonathan Wiles. This simple isometric exercise requires no special equipment and can be performed against any unadorned wall. The study demonstrates that consistent engagement in this activity yields significant cardiovascular benefits for individuals seeking to manage their blood pressure levels.

How Wall Squats Reduce Blood Pressure

The mechanism behind blood pressure reduction involves isometric contractions, where muscles tighten and generate force without lengthening or shortening. During a wall sit, participants lean against a wall and slide down until their thighs are as close to parallel with the ground as comfortable. Jonathan Wiles, a professor of exercise science at Canterbury Christ Church University in England, oversaw the study and noted that even shallow sits are effective.

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Most participants did not sit at a full ninety-degree angle initially. Instead, they maintained a depth they could sustain comfortably. This isometric contraction squeezes blood vessels inside the muscles, temporarily reducing blood flow. When the contraction stops, blood rushes back, sparking the release of biochemicals that widen vessels. This process helps keep blood vessels flexible and responsive, thereby controlling blood pressure over time.

The Research Methodology and Design

Jonathan Wiles and his colleagues previously conducted a review of 270 exercise studies, concluding that isometric workouts lowered blood pressure more effectively than other exercises, except possibly running. They developed a routine consisting of four bouts of wall sitting. Each bout lasts two minutes, followed by two minutes of rest on a chair or standing position. The total exercise time is eight minutes per session.

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In the new study published in September in BMJ Open Sport and Exercise Medicine, the team recruited 100 inactive adults. Many participants had blood pressures in the high-normal range, a risk factor for later hypertension. The majority began wall sitting three times per week, while a control group did not exercise. Researchers monitored blood pressure, resting heart rates, and other cardiac markers throughout the experiment to assess the impact of the intervention.

Impact of Reduced Workout Frequency

After the first four weeks, all participants performing wall squats showed lower blood pressures. The control group showed no improvement. Some participants continued exercising three times a week, while others reduced their frequency to two, one, or zero sessions per week for an additional four weeks. This design allowed researchers to test whether less frequent exercise could maintain cardiovascular benefits.

After the second month, participants who continued three weekly sessions retained or increased their blood pressure reductions. Those who exercised once or twice a week maintained healthier blood pressure levels than at the start, though results were slightly higher than after the first month. Conversely, those who stopped wall sitting altogether lost almost all improvements. Their blood pressures returned to levels similar to the start of the study.

Expert Recommendations for Daily Health

Jonathan Wiles advises adults concerned about blood pressure to add isometric contractions to their weekly routines, as often as they can manage. He noted that the time commitment is small and starting with a very shallow sit is an effective way to begin. Even people who struggle to find time or motivation for traditional exercise may gain and hold on to the pressure-lowering benefits.

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The gains from wall sits lingered even if people cut back to doing only a few sessions once or twice a week. This flexibility makes wall squats a practical option for maintaining cardiovascular health. The findings add to existing evidence that wall sitting may reduce blood pressure more than other forms of exercise, offering a simple solution for high-normal blood pressure management.