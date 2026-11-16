Walking Objects, Legs & Shoes Exhibition Features Artist's Essential Kitchen Shears and Radio Station

The Walking Objects exhibition at Edwynn Houk Gallery highlights an artist's essential items including kitchen shears, a radio station, and a pasta pot straining system.

The " Walking Objects, Legs & Shoes" exhibition is currently on view at Edwynn Houk Gallery, presenting a curated collection of essential tools and objects that define daily routines. The showcase features items ranging from industrial kitchen shears to a dedicated radio station and a specific pasta pot, revealing the practical necessities behind creative work. This display offers viewers a glimpse into the specific habits and trusted implements that support artistic production and morning rituals.

Morning Rituals and Screened Porch Setup

The artist considers the screened porch to be the most favorite place for starting the day, regardless of the weather conditions outside. Every morning begins with the first sip of coffee taken at a Richard Schultz dining set, an antique piece originally purchased by an architect from a photo shoot. The routine involves letting a collie dog out, retrieving the coffee, and leaving a phone upstairs to ensure undisturbed time. This period of sitting outside continues until the dog returns inside, marking the primary moment of the day.

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Bathrobe selection for these early hours is strictly dependent on the outdoor temperature, ranging from lightweight summer options to a quilted Sierra robe comparable to a mid-winter blizzard coat. A long pink robe and a short gray one are also available, along with a Company Store robe that resembles wearing a down comforter. The choice of robe is determined by the weather outside, ensuring comfort whether facing a sunny day or a storm. These garments provide the necessary warmth and coziness required for the extended morning sessions on the porch.

Evolving Prop Sourcing and Tool Collection

The approach to gathering props has shifted from global hunting at flea markets and thrift stores to online procurement from independent sellers. Items now include a light-up collie lamp, resin cocktails, miniature pastries, and 1950s pedal cars, all available with a single click from Etsy shops like DaniMacVisions in Port Orchard, Washington. The artist prioritizes supporting small businesses and independent creators, such as purchasing fake resin drinks and cinnamon rolls for artwork. These specific materials replace the generic shortening cans and popsicle sticks of earlier years.

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Essential tools within the studio include a highly versatile pair of giant kitchen shears that have been used since childhood. The artist learned to use scissors at a very young age, creating paper dolls and various forms of scissor art with early pride. These specific scissors are kept for their forever sharp blades and ergonomic feel, serving multiple functions in the kitchen, studio, and garden. They are utilized for cutting hair, fabric, flowers, and even removing burs from dogs, with five pairs maintained in the kitchen drawer.

Critical Studio Materials and Audio Inspiration

Fun-Tak adhesive transformed the structural integrity of tabletop sets, replacing unstable methods like two-sided tape that caused sets to topple during shoots. This green adhesive holds walls and miniature pictures securely in place, though it requires careful application to avoid visible leaks that needed expensive retouching in the pre-digital era. It remains a major tool in the toolkit for constructing leaning walls and stuck-together elements without collapse. The reliability of this substance ensures that complex miniatures remain stable throughout the filming process.

Audio inspiration during creative breaks comes from a radio show curated by Nancy Sinatra, featuring extensive Frank Sinatra material and related singers from the era. This programming serves as perfect driving music and occasionally provides inspiration for short movies, such as the discovery of Peggy Lee's version of "Is That All There Is?" The selection offers a departure from political podcasts while maintaining a consistent musical taste. This curated list remains a source of musical discovery and background atmosphere for the artist.

Practical Kitchenware and Eyewear Habits

The preferred pasta pot straining system is a workhorse model that does not require pot holders and features a non-toxic, non-stick interior. The elongated shape accommodates a full box of spaghetti easily, and the artist has purchased three of these pots, gifting them to friends who express amazement at their utility. There is a desire for the manufacturer to produce the item in stainless steel, but the current non-stick coating remains essential for safety and ease of use. This specific design has proven superior to other high-end straining systems over time.

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Eyewear collection includes sunglasses purchased originally in Stockholm and subsequently bought online at $180 per pair, a price considered lower than many designer brands. The artist historically loses a significant number of sunglasses, necessitating a strategy of stocking up on this specific durable model. These purchases ensure a consistent supply of necessary eyewear despite the high frequency of loss. The choice reflects a practical approach to accessories that are frequently misplaced during active daily routines.