Walker Scobell discusses his future as Percy Jackson, suggesting he may pass the role after Season 5 while leaving the door open for future returns to the Disney+ series.

Walker Scobell, the star of the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, recently shared his perspective on the long-term future of the fantasy franchise. In a candid interview with ComingSoon, the actor revealed that he feels it may be time to pass the torch following the completion of Season 5. This comment comes as fans speculate about the show's trajectory beyond the adaptation of the original five-book series by author Rick Riordan.

Scobell Discusses Future Role in Franchise

Scobell, who portrays the titular demigod, expressed a desire to explore new creative challenges after wrapping up the current storyline. He stated that while he does not intend to completely rule out returning to the role in the future, his primary focus is shifting toward what lies ahead in his career. He emphasized that he is starting to feel more excited about potential new projects rather than remaining attached to the character indefinitely.

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However, the actor clarified that he is not closing the door entirely on a potential return. He noted that he will always keep an open mind regarding the franchise. If a compelling opportunity arises that aligns with his interests, Scobell indicated he would be willing to reconsider his stance. This balanced view reflects a respectful approach to the role he has embodied since the series premiered.

Series Timeline and Source Material Plans

The discussion about the show's future is closely tied to the structure of the original novels. The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series is based on five books, which has led many viewers to assume the television adaptation will conclude after five seasons. The current plan appears to align with this narrative structure, covering the events of the initial saga. Disney+ has not officially confirmed the greenlight for a fourth or fifth installment at the time of publication.

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Despite the lack of official renewal news for the later seasons, the adaptation has maintained strong engagement since its December 2023 premiere. The series stars Scobell alongside Leah Jeffries, who plays Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri, who portrays Grover Underwood. The show has successfully translated the mythological elements of Riordan's work into a modern setting, drawing a dedicated audience base.

Heroes of Olympus and Potential Recasting

A significant question remains regarding the continuation of the franchise beyond the initial five books. Rick Riordan expanded the universe with a sequel series titled The Heroes of Olympus, which introduces new demigods while featuring familiar characters. This five-book continuation has added depth to the lore and explores the lives of characters introduced in the original novels. It raises the possibility of Disney+ or another network adapting these subsequent stories.

If the franchise continues with an adaptation of The Heroes of Olympus, the role of Percy Jackson may need to be recast if Scobell decides to move on. The sequel series focuses on a new generation of heroes, though Percy and Annabeth still play important roles. This structural shift in the books could necessitate a transition in casting to reflect the aging of the characters or to introduce fresh talent for the new narrative arc.

Release Date and Audience Engagement

Scobell's comments add a layer of intrigue to the upcoming release of the series. The next installment of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is scheduled to be released on November 20, 2026, on Disney+. This date provides a timeline for fans to anticipate the next chapter in the saga, while also highlighting the window during which Scobell will continue to portray the protagonist.

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The decision to potentially step away from the role after Season 5 aligns with the creative goals of many young actors. It allows for a natural conclusion to the character's arc while respecting the source material. Fans will watch closely to see how the show handles the transition if the franchise expands into the next phase of Riordan's mythology. The balance between honoring the original story and exploring new directions remains a key factor in the franchise's longevity.