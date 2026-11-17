Walker Scobell reveals his thoughts on returning for a fifth season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, while the upcoming third season adapts The Titan's Curse on Disney+.

Actor Walker Scobell has addressed the potential future of the hit Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, specifically regarding the possibility of the show continuing beyond the initial five-book adaptation. The star of the show did not rule out the return of his character, Percy Jackson, after the planned five seasons conclude the current narrative arc. This comment comes as the series prepares for the highly anticipated release of its third season, which will adapt the third book in the franchise.

Scobell Addresses Series Continuation Plans

When asked about the long-term future of the production, Scobell stated that he does not believe he will ever discard the option of returning to the role after these five seasons are completed. The 17-year-old actor expressed his deep affection for the character he portrays and the colleagues he works alongside on the set. Despite this openness, he suggested that the conclusion of the main story might be the appropriate moment for him to transition to new projects. He noted that once the team finishes adapting these seasons, he feels it will be time for him to move on to new challenges.

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Season 3 Adapts The Titan's Curse

The upcoming third season of the series will specifically adapt the third novel in Rick Riordan's book series, titled The Titan's Curse. The distribution schedule for this season involves a staggered release strategy designed to keep viewers engaged over several weeks. The first two episodes of the new season are scheduled to air on Friday. Following this premiere, the platform will release two additional episodes each week to cover the remaining six episodes of the season.

Core Cast and Creative Team Details

Walker Scobell stars alongside a core ensemble cast that includes Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart, and Levi Chrisopoulos. These actors bring the mythical characters to life in a production that blends modern storytelling with ancient Greek mythology. The series is produced under the executive leadership of Steven E. DeKnight, who also serves as the showrunner. Additional executive producers include Dan Shotz, Craig Silverstein, and the original book creators Rick Riordan and Rebecca Riordan.

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Cast Excitement for Future Projects

Scobell indicated a growing sense of excitement for his personal future projects outside of the franchise. He mentioned that he is starting to feel more enthusiastic about what lies ahead for his career after the completion of the current seasons. This sentiment reflects a common trajectory for young actors who navigate long-running series, balancing their current roles with the desire to explore new artistic directions. His comments suggest a strategic approach to his career, ensuring he remains engaged with the material while also looking toward new opportunities.

Release Context and Fan Expectations

The release of Season 3 is part of a broader wave of entertainment news affecting the Disney+ platform in late 2026. Alongside the Percy Jackson series, other notable releases include the premiere of Dafne Keen's Greek Gods series and various new movie offerings. Fans of the franchise have been eager to see how the show handles the events of The Titan's Curse, which introduces significant changes to the group dynamics of the demigods. The anticipation for this season is high, given the dedicated fanbase built over the previous two seasons of the show.