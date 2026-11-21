The 7-foot-2 center sinks a corner three after Collin Sexton told him to stay there instead of slashing to the basket during a win over the Jazz.

Lakers center Walker Kessler blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk during the first half of the Lakers’ 106-104 win Friday at Crypto.com Arena.flung the ball to the center standing behind the three-point arc on the Lakers’ first possession of the fourth quarter, Kessler knew what he was going to do with it.

Arena. After Lakers coach JJ Redick “lit up” at halftime, Kessler responded by scoring nine of his 15 points and grabbing six of his seven total rebounds after the break and draining the unexpected long-distance shot that put the Lakers up by one early in the fourth quarter. Redick said the play, with the Lakers trailing by two to start the fourth quarter, was a little unorganized, leading to their center somehow standing in the corner.

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Kessler, who hadn’t attempted a three all season and was 17 for 64 from three-point range during four seasons with the Utah Jazz, took instruction from Sexton to space to the corner instead of slash to the rim. Sexton whipped a one-handed pass over his head to Kessler, who methodically rose up over Dylan Cardwell’s late closeout.

Redick told Kessler once during the preseason after a particular timeout that if the ball found him on a called play and it wasn’t for a layup, the center should still shoot. Although Kessler has faith from the coaches and works on his jump shot, Redick isn’t anointing the 25-year-old an official stretch five. His teammates don’t mind.said with a laugh.

“If he’s going to keep cashing it all net, I want more of them. Keep shooting. ”After struggling in the first half, the Lakers escape with a win when Quentin Grimes makes a three-pointer in the final seconds on Friday night. Kessler’s go-ahead three-pointer highlighted the Lakers’ comeback from an 11-point deficit with 11:25 remaining in the third.

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During a homestand that appeared to be favorable but has turned into a difficult slog, the Lakers have relied on unexpected characters to star in big moments. Grimes hit back-to-back three-pointers in the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday to fuel his career-high 47 points. The Lakers staged most of their 18-point comeback during the beginning of the fourth quarter when superstar Luka Doncic was on the bench.

They trailed by 13 at the end of the third quarter. When Doncic subbed back in with 6:54 remaining, the Lakers, playing the majority of the stretch with Cooper was playing the critical minutes because Kessler missed the game with lower right leg soreness. With Kessler back against the Kings , the Lakers repeated their fourth-quarter heroics, turning a two-point deficit after three quarters into a seven-point lead by the time Doncic returned.

Coaches made small rotational changes to the unit Friday, opting to start the fourth with Kessler, Sexton, Grimes, Matisse Thybulle and Jake LaRavia. Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili previously started the fourth quarter in recent games with Austin Reaves sidelined. Still feeling out the best lineups for the team, Redick said the exact groupings are “going to be a process.

”“I think we have a lot of heart and our ability to just make things work,” said Thybulle, who had 14 points and four made three-pointers Friday.

“We’ve been throwing out a whole bunch of different lineups. … Just being able to be adaptable, I think, has been a huge thing for everyone on the roster. ”The Lakers are 6-1 in the last seven games in which Doncic or Reaves have missed time. The superstars have only played three quarters of a game together in the last seven games.

Doncic missed the game at Detroit with lower back soreness, and Reaves, who was sick in Atlanta on Nov. 9, has missed the last four games with a left heel bruise. The Lakers hope to have him back by at least next Friday on the road against San Antonio. Kessler was sidelined against Charlotte for the first time this season.

Like the rest of his teammates, he struggled against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, finishing with the quietest 10-point, 11-rebound double-double imaginable. He was in danger of fading into the background again against Sacramento before Redick jolted the team awake at halftime.

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“I wasn’t playing physical,” Kessler said. “I wasn’t going up to dunk the ball. I was missing some more touches around the rim. And then defensively, being undisciplined.

Jumping at stuff I don’t need to jump at. He definitely lit into me. It was good. I needed it.

That’s what makes a good coach. Knowing when guys need that and when guys don’t. ” While Redick said afterward he believed he was able to regulate his emotions during his halftime talk to the team, Doncic, who finished with 25 points and eight assists, characterized it more plainly. Kessler, a centerpiece for a franchise with championship expectations, is getting used to the demands of this new spotlight.

He dazzled with 48 points in his first two games in which he made 22 of 26 shots, including 10 dunks in his perfect debut. But coaches demanded more production from his rebounding and fans are unrelenting in their calls for more.

“I know obviously you’re on a bigger stage and stuff like that, but my teammates and coaching staff have done a really good job of picking everyone up even though we’re struggling or we were struggling these past two games,” Kessler said. “I’m not really focused too much on the outside but I understand that the L.A. fans expect a certain kind of performance.

And I think it’s not just making shots, but playing with effort and energy and I can completely respect that. ”Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps.

Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.