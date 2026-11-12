Walker Kessler Becomes 11th-Fastest in NBA History to Reach 2000 Points, 2000 Rebounds, 500 Blocks

Lakers center Walker Kessler achieved a rare milestone by reaching 2000 points, 2000 rebounds, and 500 blocks, becoming the 11th-fastest player in NBA history to do so. The 25-year-old, who is averaging 14.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks this season, trails only Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis among active players in speed to this landmark. Kessler overcame a torn labrum injury that limited him to five games last season to lead the Lakers to a 10-2 start.

The Lakers’ Walker Kessler grabbed his 2,000th rebound against the Bucks on Wednesday, becoming the 11th-fastest player in NBA history to reach 2,000-plus points, 2,000-plus rebounds and 500-plus blocks.

Kessler is the third-fastest active player to reach that line, trailing only Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles Lakers’ Walker Kessler dunks during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Milwaukee. Kessler is averaging 14.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Lakers, who entered Wednesday’s game with the league’s best record .

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Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu in an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Atlanta.for two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps on top of a four-year, $130 million deal. The 25-year-old Kessler only played five games last season after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder that required surgery.