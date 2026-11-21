Sometimes, it takes one of a program’s own to jump-start a team. Quarterback Trent Pearman, a walk-on Clemson native, was able to do that for his hometown Tiger

Clemson quarterback Trent Pearman , one of the Tigers’ football seniors, poses with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney before kickoff with Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium in Clemson at Memorial Stadium Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Clemson honored many seniors one at a time before the team ran down the hill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectAfter hitting rock bottom with a disappointing loss last weekend, Clemson bounced back with a 17-10 win over the Duke Blue Devils in Durham.

Also read How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Duke, TV, Betting

Pearman used a 9-yard touchdown rush in the middle of the third quarter to score the first touchdown of the game; the first the Tigers scored in the last 10 quarters of football. November 21, 2026 His scamper saw him use some high kicks to gain an extra boost towards the corner of the end zone, pointing to the Clemson family section while celebrating with teammates.

Head coach Dabo Swinney made his way to the end zone to celebrate with the fifth-year as well. Pearman, a high school teammate and friend of longtime holder, and Swinney’s son, Clay, finally was able to make his first start after five seasons with the program, walking on in 2022. His father, Danny, is the Director of Football Scouting.

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It ended up being a feel-good win for the entire program.who came back to the position after switching to wide receiver earlier this season. Denson added 71 rushing yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter, walking the tight rope for a 7-yard rush. The Tigers ran for 222 rushing yards in the win, outgaining a Blue Devil team whose identity has been in that aspect of the game all year. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. On the flip side, Clemson’s defense did what it needed to do.

The Tigers constantly pestered Duke quarterback Walker Eget, throwing more incompletions than completed passes, while holding off explosive tailback Nate Sheppard for only 116 yards, which is less than usual. Sheppard was the difference maker in the end zone for the Blue Devils, running away on a 55-yard score in the third quarter to put it within three points.

Besides that rush, Clemson only allowed 43 yards besides that, even picking off Eget on the final defensive play of the game to put the game on ice. Three rushers had 50 yards or more for the Tigers, being the identity that eventually opened up in the second half. Jarvis Green added 84 yards, Denson had his share, while Pearman finished with 51 yards of his own on the ground. Clemson surpassed 200 rushing yards in the win.

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Swinney saw his team clinical on third and fourth down, too, which most came on the shoulders of Pearman. Clemson converted on eight of its 18 third-down conversions, while convering both fourth downs that it saw in the game. Otherwise, Nolan Hauser would do his typical job, hitting two field goals to tie the all-time FBS kicking record. He still has one game to go to break it on his own.

However, the Tigers, most importantly, have the momentum to go into the Palmetto Bowl at home with hopes to take down the South Carolina Gamecocks for the first time in Death Valley since before COVID. Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University. He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.