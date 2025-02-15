Walk-On Offensive Lineman Kilian O'Connor Awarded Scholarship by USC Coach Lincoln Riley

USC offensive lineman Kilian O'Connor received a heartwarming surprise when Coach Lincoln Riley awarded him a scholarship after the team's bowl game victory. O'Connor's journey, filled with dedication and hard work, culminated in this well-deserved recognition.

One of the feel-good stories in sports is watching a walk-on student-athlete get rewarded for their hard work and dedication. USC head coach Lincoln Riley shared a heartwarming moment with offensive lineman Kilian O'Connor on Dec. 27, 2024, during the team's victory over Texas A&M. The team erupted in celebration after Riley announced that O'Connor was receiving a scholarship. O'Connor delivered an emotional speech in the weight room, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.

O'Connor's journey to USC began in 2022 as a walk-on. He didn't see any game action his freshman year but made his debut in seven games the following season. Battling an early injury, he appeared in three regular season games in 2023. However, with starting center Jonah Monheim opting out of the bowl game, O'Connor stepped up. He not only filled Monheim's spot but also earned the honor of being named a team captain for the contest. Facing a depleted offensive line, O'Connor anchored the unit, demonstrating his resilience and commitment. Despite missing three starters, including Mason Murphy who entered the transfer portal and Elijah Paige who suffered an injury, O'Connor played 74 offensive snaps without allowing a sack. USC's offense thrived, racking up 400 yards of total offense, leading them to a thrilling 35-31 victory after overcoming a three-touchdown deficit. O'Connor's unwavering dedication and performance throughout his collegiate journey culminated in this well-deserved recognition.





