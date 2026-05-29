Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Padres-Nationals, Tigers-White Sox, and More)

We have a loaded slate of MLB games ahead of us as teams across the Majors are settling into their weekend series. If you want to place a few bets today, you're

We have a loaded slate of MLB games ahead of us as teams across the Majors are settling into their weekend series. If you want to place a few bets today, you're in the right spot.

I have bets on three different games for tonight's action, so let's dive into them. Today's National League showdown between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres is a battle between one of the hottest offenses in the Majors and one of the coldest. The Nationals rank second in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 120, while the Padres rank dead last in that time frame at 72.

In terms of OPS, the Nationals are sitting at .783, and the Padres are at .596. The Padres may have the advantage when it comes to starting pitchers with Lucas Giolito on the mound against Paxton Schultz , but based on the offensive numbers, I won't hesitate to back the Nationals. We have a very similar situation to Padres-Nationals in today's Tigers vs. White Sox game.

The White Sox are fourth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, while the Tigers are 8th in that metric. Just like the game above, Troy Melton gives the Tigers the advantage in starting pitching over Erick Fedde of the White Sox, but the offensive numbers are too hard to ignore, especially with Chicago at home. I'm surprised to see such a low total in tonight's interleague matchup.

Zac Gallen's ERA is nothing to write home about, at 4.80, and George Kirby has had a strong season, but his 3.54 ERA isn't exactly elite either. Meanwhile, both offenses are in the top half of the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, especially the Mariners, who come in at eighth in that time frame. Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf.

He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Padres Daily: Not great vs. the best; Buehler’s quick work; in defense of SouzaPadres have been mostly dominat MLB’s top starting pitchers, even more than most

Read more »

Prime Video's 'Off Campus' Kicks Off with Hannah and Garrett's RomancePrime Video's 'Off Campus', based on Elle Kennedy's book series, premiered on May 13, delving into the love story of Hannah and Garrett, an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives. The series promises to explore various romantic journeys from the book series in future seasons, with the cast expressing enthusiasm for their ongoing involvement.

Read more »

Dodgers Scouting Star Japanese Third Baseman Ahead of Reported Move to MLBThe Dodgers are reportedly scouting a star third baseman in Japan before he comes to the MLB.

Read more »

Nebraska's Ava Kuszak Walk-Off Home Run Lifts Huskers Past Arkansas in WCWSAva Kuszak hit a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Nebraska a 5-3 win over Arkansas in the Women's College World Series. Hannah Coor tied the game with a solo shot in the eighth.

Read more »