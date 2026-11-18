Chef Gordon Ramsay received the 2,864th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, becoming the first British chef and fourth chef overall to be honored. Ramsay said he was lost for words and revealed his daughter Holly is days away from giving birth.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay made history Wednesday by becoming the first British chef to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

The star is the 2,864th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars. Ramsay was honored for hosting 11 series on Fox and 14 in the United Kingdom. Actors Bradley Cooper and Joel McHale joined Ramsay in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6201 Hollywood Blvd. , near Argyle Avenue.

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He is the fourth chef overall to receive a star, following Guy Fieri in 2019, Bobby Flay in 2015 and Wolfgang Puck in 2017. His star is adjacent to Fieri's star. The ceremony came one day before the start of the second season of his latest Fox series, Next Level Baker. All Walk of Fame ceremonies are streamed on walkoffame.com and can later be seen on YouTube.com/@HwdWalkofFame.

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Ramsay, 60, wiped away tears as he posed beside his star on the famous walkway. He was supported by his wife Tana, 52, and their daughter Tilly, 25. Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump also attended and touched on Gordon's warm personality which contrasts his fiery on-screen temper. Ramsay said during the ceremony: Honestly, I'm lost for words.

It is very rare that I am lost for words. I swear to God, I got up this morning and thought, F***, it's happening. He paid tribute to family members who could not attend, including his daughter Holly, who he said is days away from giving birth. He said: The Ramsay household is getting bigger.

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We welcome our first grandchild in a couple of days from now. Ramsay joked: We were worried in case Holly was gonna break the water and Tana said, Do you go back or should I go back? And I said, No, no, you fly her over here. We'll have her give birth in midair.

He continued: To our son Jack, who is with the British Armed Forces, can't be with us today. Meg, a serving police officer, the two boys, Jesse and Oscar, keeping us younger by the day. And of course, Tilly, who's here with us as well, thank you. Lisa Vanderpump said: All of Gordon's success, which is undeniably remarkable, he remains - this is the bit I didn't write - kind.

Not me, I wouldn't say that. Generous, sentimental and genuinely a darling man who makes people around him better. Ramsay offered his thanks to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, describing his gratitude for his career leading restaurants and training new talent. He said: I'm just the luckiest chef on the planet because I get to do what I dream of doing every day, and that's driving a kitchen, a restaurant, talented individuals to success.

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From Soccer To Culinary Training

Born Nov. 8, 1966, in Johnstone in the west central Lowlands of Scotland and raised in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, Ramsay initially sought to become a professional soccer player, but those hopes ended because of a serious knee injury in his teens. He went back to college to complete a course in hotel management, then trained with some of the world's leading chefs in London and Paris.

Ramsay became head chef of Aubergine in London in 1993, and within three years Aubergine was awarded two Michelin stars. He opened his first wholly-owned and namesake restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, in London in 1998. It quickly received the most prestigious accolade in the culinary world - three Michelin stars. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay was voted London's top restaurant from 2000 to 2007 in the United Kingdom restaurant guide Harden's.

Ramsay went on to open restaurants around the world including in France, China, Singapore, Dubai, Las Vegas and Atlantic City, New Jersey. His lone restaurant in California, The Fat Cow, opened at The Grove in 2012 and closed two years later. Ramsay's television career began in 1989 when he appeared on Marco, the British documentary series on chef Marco Pierre White, who Ramsay worked for at the time.

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The first series he hosted was the British version of the cooking competition series Hell's Kitchen, which premiered in 2004. After hosting two more series in the United Kingdom, Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares and The F Word, Ramsay made his American debut in 2005. Ramsay's other Fox series are MasterChef, Hotel Hell, MasterChef Junior, The F Word, Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back, Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, and Next Level Baker.

Ramsay received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2017 as outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for MasterChef Junior, losing to RuPaul of RuPaul's Drag Race. Ramsay was appointed as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 New Year Honours list for services to the hospitality industry. He was inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame in 2013.