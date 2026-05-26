Wales Villagers Warn of 'Industrial Estate' as Ex-Restaurateur Plans Shipping Container Storage

Fu Lee's plans to turn old school into self-storage facility spark concerns over impact on village landscape and local ecosystem

Villagers in a picturesque hamlet in Wales fear the local landscape will be ruined if an ex-restaurateur wins permission to put 47 shipping containers at an old school in Anglesey .

Fu Lee has taken ownership of Ysgol Gymuned Dwyran after it closed down, and intends to turn it into a self-storage facility after ditching plans to build holiday lets because the site sits on a flood plain. Despite environmental concessions such as bird and bat boxes, new trees and hedgerows to be planted in a playing field, and fencing for security, locals say the finished result would resemble an 'industrial estate' in a village of less than 700 people.

Mr Lee claims he is 'just a normal working class lad trying to make a few quid on the side,' but villagers feel the project ill-fits the tiny village. Environmental concerns are also raised about the potential impact on the local ecosystem, as the site could flood if heavy rainfall occurs.

Fu Lee has committed to bolting the containers to a subterranean base of concrete and fastening them together to prevent them from floating away, but some still question the necessity of a self-storage facility in a rural area. The decision on the plans will be made by an Anglesey Council planning officer at a later date





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Wales Anglesey Shipping Containers Self-Storage Facility Flood Plain Industrial Estate

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