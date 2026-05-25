Wales Neurosurgeon Suspended After Sexual Relationship and Addiction‑Driving Prescriptions for Vulnerable Patient

A disciplinary tribunal has suspended Dr. Chirag Patel, a leading neurosurgeon at University Hospital of Wales, for eight months after findings that he engaged in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable patient, supplied her with addictive painkillers, and failed to record or report the prescriptions, putting his own interests above patient safety.

A senior neurosurgeon at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff has been suspended after an investigation revealed a series of grave professional breaches involving a vulnerable female patient.

Dr. Chirag Patel, who was regarded as one of the few specialists in Wales capable of performing advanced procedures for neuropathic pain, first operated on the woman—identified in the tribunal as Patient A—in a routine disc‑removal surgery. Later that year he performed a second operation and, according to the hearing, initiated a sexual relationship with her in 2019. The relationship continued despite the doctor’s own admission that he was experiencing marital difficulties at the time.

By early 2023 the liaison had collapsed, prompting Patient A to alert the police, who referred the matter to the Cardiff and Vale health board. Dr. Patel subsequently confessed to the tribunal that he had exchanged explicit images with the patient and had continued to prescribe her powerful analgesics, including the muscle‑relaxant diazepam and an opioid known as MST, even after she missed several appointments and showed signs of dependency.

The tribunal panel, chaired by Remi Alabi, described his conduct as a reckless disregard for patient safety. It noted that Patel failed to inform the patient’s general practitioner, did not make any record of the prescriptions in her medical file, and persisted in supplying medication while the personal relationship remained unresolved. The panel concluded that Patel placed his own career ambitions, reputation, and family considerations above the duty of care owed to a vulnerable patient.

During the hearing, Patel’s testimony revealed that he felt trapped by what he described as blackmail threats from the patient, who demanded continued prescriptions and threatened to expose their illicit relationship to his employer. A voicemail played at the tribunal captured the patient’s aggressive demands, demanding the next dose of medication and threatening to “write a book” about him if he did not comply.

Patel claimed he continued seeing the patient only under duress and that any romantic or friendly ties had formally ended, leaving only a hostile, coercive interaction. He also disclosed an alleged request for £11,000 from the patient, which he could not fulfill, and instead offered £5,000 from his own savings.

Patel expressed deep remorse for his actions, stating that the threats of exposure did not excuse his conduct, but the panel deemed his explanations insufficient to mitigate the seriousness of the breach. The disciplinary outcome was an eight‑month suspension, a decision justified by the panel as necessary to protect the public from the risks associated with Patel’s misconduct.

While the suspension may appear modest given the severity of the allegations—including sexual misconduct, prescription of addictive drugs, and failure to maintain proper medical records—the tribunal emphasized that Patel’s unique surgical expertise had been a factor in the sentencing, as he was identified as the only surgeon in NHS Wales capable of performing certain complex pain‑relief procedures. The General Medical Council’s legal representative, Robin Kitching, argued that Patel should be removed from the medical register entirely, warning that his lack of insight into his own behaviour posed a continuing risk to patients.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about professional boundaries in healthcare, the handling of vulnerable patients, and the mechanisms in place to safeguard against exploitation within the medical profession





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