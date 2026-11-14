Steve Tandy's Wales side secures a landmark rugby victory over the world-ranked New Zealand All Blacks at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, ending a 73-year winless streak.

Wales rugby delivered a monumental upset by defeating the New Zealand All Blacks 35-28 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, a result that ends a 73-year winless drought spanning 34 consecutive matches.

The historic victory transforms what many anticipated would be a routine massacre into one of the most remarkable sporting shocks of the modern era, silencing years of apathy surrounding the national team.

Also read Is Wales v New Zealand on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch All Blacks clash

Although nearly 20,000 seats remained empty despite the fixture's magnitude, the 55,152 fans present created an electric atmosphere that nearly tore the stadium roof from its foundations during moments of high tension.

Wales established immediate dominance by scoring a try just 88 seconds into the match, with Tomos Williams capitalizing on a precise chip from Louis Rees-Zammit to strike early.

Sam Costelow converted the opening attempt, and Dafydd Jenkins won a crucial high lineout, allowing Dewi Lake to thunder through the defense for a second score that extended the lead to 14-0 before the six-minute mark.

Archie Griffin later muscled his way in for a third try, reinforcing Welsh superiority in the opening half and leaving the world number one ranked team reeling from handling errors and missed collisions.

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The All Blacks began to reduce the deficit by capitalizing on Welsh errors, with Wallace Sititi bursting through to narrow the gap before halftime.

Fehi Fineanganofo crossed the line two minutes into the second half following a sequence of slick offloads, and Richie Mo'unga kicked the conversion to bring the score to 21-21 at the break.

The half ended with Wales facing immense pressure after kicking for position instead of adding to their lead, leaving the squad vulnerable to a New Zealand comeback.

However, Adam Beard anchored the scrums as a colossus at number six, while Jac Morgan acted as a wrecking ball in the middle of the park to disrupt All Black flows.

At 43 minutes in, Eddie James scored from the 16th phase of a Welsh attack that moved left and right before finding a tiny pocket of space on the corner to restore the lead.

Louis Rees-Zammit proved immense on the wing, and Wales secured a bonus point when their maul proved too much for New Zealand, allowing Rees-Zammit to cross over for his second try of the night.

This marked the first time Wales have put five tries on the Kiwis in a single match, shifting the narrative for a squad that has beaten Italy, Fiji, and Japan since 2023.

New Zealand pushed back fiercely, with flanker Peter Lakai finding a gap to make the score 35-26 before Mo'unga converted to keep the pressure on the Welsh defense.

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Taine Plumtree landed a huge turnover, and Gareth Thomas combined with Louie Hennessey to hold the line against relentless attacks.

James Botham, who is expecting to become a father next week, made the defining tackle of the match in the final 20 minutes by denying a certain All Black try with his hand under the ball.

This moment is expected to be remembered as a defining instance of the match, showcasing the physical strength and resilience required from the Welsh squad in the closing stages.

The result stands as one of the most improbable victories in recent global rugby history, rivaling the sentiment of tennis player Vitas Gerulaitis who stated that nobody beats him seventeen times in a row.

Wales surpassed that feat twice as large, delivering a performance that ended the hoodoo that had plagued the team since their last victory over New Zealand in 1953.

Despite the governing union facing internal challenges and regional cuts, the result revitalized the team's identity under head coach Steve Tandy.

The victory provides a massive confidence boost ahead of upcoming championship fixtures and suggests a new era for Welsh rugby is finally underway.

The players fought for their lives during the intense closing minutes, ensuring that the team photo posed for at the whistle will be reprinted for decades to come.

This miraculous outcome has shifted the statistical probability of New Zealand's dominance, proving that the calculator of experts was fundamentally flawed.