Rapper Wale receives two 2027 Grammy nominations, ending a 15-year drought since his first nod, including a prestigious Rap Album category recognition.

Rapper Wale has secured two nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, marking a significant milestone in his decades-long music career. The Baltimore-born artist received these honors fresh off a flight to New York City, celebrating a moment he described as emotionally overwhelming after a long wait. This achievement concludes a 15-year gap since his previous single nomination, validating his persistence in an industry that often moves quickly past veteran artists.

The 42-year-old wordsmith officially earned a pair of 2027 Grammy Award nominations for his project Everything Is a Lot, a feat he admitted he once believed was unlikely to happen again. Folarin had not received any Grammy recognition since his one and only nomination occurred 15 years ago in his career timeline. He expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, noting that getting nominated 15 years later, particularly with one slot in the competitive rap album category, felt like catching a white whale that had eluded him for a long time.

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Wale described his immediate reaction as a mix of shock and pure joy, stating he was currently in his home celebrating with a bottle of Grey Goose vodka. He acknowledged the surreal nature of the moment, explaining that part of his brain had convinced him such accolades were not meant for him after so many years. However, the validation from the Recording Academy served as proof that his long-term dedication to his craft had finally reached the highest levels of industry recognition. He remains used to brushing off compliments, but this time around he knew something felt different.

A key factor in this year's success appears to be the strong support from fellow artists, particularly DaBaby, who publicly praised Wale's latest album. Wale highlighted that the difference this time was the volume and sincerity of praise from peers who had no obligation to support him, signaling a genuine shift in industry perception. He recalled a specific conversation with DaBaby where the admiration was so clear that Wale knew something different was happening compared to past cycles. DaBaby's genuine enthusiasm helped Wale realize that this recognition was not just a fluke.

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Wale also shared a story about working with his collaborator Thomas, referring to him affectionately as his dog and noting their shared studio intensity. He mentioned that the final track they worked on was completed just two or three days before the album submission deadline. Despite his initial caution when fans predicted the project would be nominated for the following year, the eventual nomination proved that their late-stage studio adjustments paid off significantly for their artistic partnership. The two kept changing elements and eventually brought the track back to its original state, proving their instincts correct.

This recognition serves as a broader message about resilience, according to Wale, who hopes his journey inspires others in the music business. He emphasized the importance of having the right team surrounding him, giving credit to his staff for helping him maintain high standards over two decades. The nominations validate the trials he faced when hip-hop pundits frequently counted him out during the 2010s, proving that consistent output and quality can eventually break through initial skepticism. As a longtime fan of the Washington Commanders and Wizards franchises, Wale understands built-in hesitancy, but this success offers a new perspective on his career trajectory.

Looking ahead to the ceremony scheduled for February 7 in Los Angeles, Wale is already mentally preparing for the red carpet experience. The artist, known for his streetwear expertise and fashion-forward mindset, teased that he is drafting what he considers the greatest speech of all time. He also joked about possibly cutting off his hair to appear as the Caesar character, indicating he has good seats and is fully immersed in the anticipation of the upcoming event in Los Angeles. The nominations stand as a testament to his enduring impact on rap and his ability to remain relevant across generations.