While the top four teams remained unchanged in the CFP's third rankings, two-loss Texas jumped Notre Dame for No. 5 and Wake Forest stormed into the top 12.

The top four teams remained unchanged in the College Football Playoff selection committee's third rankings released on Tuesday, but two-loss Five conference champions are guaranteed to make the 12-team bracket, so No. 17 Boise State, a Group of 6 team, would replace the Red Raiders as the 12th seed..

Alabama led the 4-6 Commodores 7-3 at the half and ran for 92 yards on 35 carries, the fourth straight game in which it gained fewer than 100 yards on the ground. Two-loss Alabama ranks sixth in both strength of record and strength of schedule, and its overall résumé seemed to take a hit when five SEC teams it defeated this season -- The selection committee's treatment of Alabama seems to contradict how it handled defending national champion Indiana in its second rankings a week ago.

Also read Wake Forest up to No. 10 in AP poll as top teams avoid upsets

The Hoosiers fell five spots, from No. 4 to No. 9, even after they didn't play. While noting that a few teams ahead of the Hoosiers won big games while they were idle, selection committee chairman Hunter Yurachek said last week: "Every team that Indiana had played to date in the Big Ten, they all lost. So they had six losses that went against their record strength, as well as their strength of schedule.

Those metrics affected the committee's review of Indiana this week, as well.

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"'s left foot landed out of bounds in the end zone, erasing what would have been a go-ahead score with 1:02 left. Indiana ranks eighth in strength of record and 39th in strength of schedule. It is coming off its best win of the season, 27-13, overLandfill geyser erupts at Chiquita Canyon in Castaic, prompts evacuation advisory "You get tired of the narrative sometimes," Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti told reporters on Monday.

"Quality win because 'Joe Smith' was playing at the time. They ain't won a game since, but it was a quality win back then. I guess bad losses don't count any more . ...

It'll play out on the field, but the good thing about it is, it feeds into our motivation and our chip. And that's why I'm not afraid to keep it alive. , in what was its most impressive performance of the season. Behind first-year coach Jake Dickert, the Demon Deacons led 42-0 at the half and piled up 535 yards of offense, while limiting the Mustangs to only 66 rushing yards.

While Wake Forest has the ninth-best strength of record, the ACC's overall struggles are bringing down its strength of schedule . Saturday's road game atFlorida returned to the rankings after falling out last week, while Oklahoma and Louisville are included for the first time this season. LSU, Missouri and Oklahoma State each fell out after losing on Saturday. The four first-round games will be played at the home campus of the higher-seeded teams on Dec. 18 and 19.

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