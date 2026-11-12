Wake Forest Signs Jake Dickert to Second Contract Extension

Wake Forest University head football coach Jake Dickert has signed a second contract extension, securing his future in Winston-Salem and stabilizing the program's leadership ahead of the upcoming season.

Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert has officially signed a second contract extension, reinforcing his commitment to the Demon Deacons program in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This agreement marks the second such deal for Dickert in as many years, signaling the university's strong belief in his ability to sustain a winning culture. Under his leadership during the first two seasons, Dickert has amassed 17 victories, including the most wins by a first-year head coach in the program's history.

Dickert Contract Details and Timing

The timing of this extension addresses recent speculation surrounding Dickert's future amidst growing interest from other programs across the country. Rumors had linked the head coach to positions in Tallahassee and College Park, but the new agreement ensures his presence remains in Winston-Salem. This stability provides crucial relief ahead of a pivotal game against the Akron Zips and the upcoming matchup in Dallas against Oklahoma State.

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University President Peter Rodriguez has emphasized that maintaining a winning culture is a priority during this transformative period for Wake Forest. The institution is currently preparing for the opening of The Grounds next year, a development that coincides with the need for consistent leadership. By securing Dickert's contract, the administration has removed external noise, allowing the team to focus entirely on football operations.

Staff Retention and Coaching Recruits

A critical component of Dickert's success has been the retention and strategic hiring of key staff members, which the new contract further supports. Offensive coordinator Rob Ezell continues to lead the attack alongside new position coach Dyrell Roberts. Roberts, hired from East Carolina, has significantly improved the passing game, unlocking the potential of receiver Carlos Hernandez.

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Hernandez has emerged as one of the top receivers in the nation, ranking highly in both receptions with 61 and receiving yards with 945. The offensive staff's cohesion has allowed for a seamless transition without the typical struggles associated with new position coaches. This strategic personnel management has been instrumental in establishing one of the most productive offensive units in recent program history.

Defensive Dominance and Personnel Moves

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton has guided a unit that has become one of the most dominant defenses in recent memory. Despite the loss of key player Mateen Ibirogba to Texas Tech, the defense has maintained its high level of play. The staff identified impactful talent in the transfer portal, including FCS transfer Vinny Firenze, who is currently the team's tackling leader.

The defensive performance has been particularly stifling recently, allowing only 31 points over a four-game span. This feat has not been achieved by a Wake Forest team since 1988. The ability to replace departed stars while maintaining elite performance highlights the effectiveness of Hazelton's coaching and the depth of the roster. Dickert noted that the players and staff remain the top priority, a sentiment reflected in the resource allocation for these coaches.

Historic Start and Program Trajectory

Wake Forest has started the season with one of the best records in its history, matching the early-season performance of the 1944, 2006, and 2021 teams. The Demon Deacons have won eight of their first nine games, a milestone that underscores the rapid ascent of the program under Dickert. This winning trajectory positions the team favorably for the remainder of the season and the postseason.

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The contract extension serves as a vote of confidence in Dickert's long-term vision for Winston-Salem. By securing continuity, the university ensures that the momentum built over the past two seasons will not be disrupted. The focus now shifts to executing on the field and building upon the foundation established by the coaching staff. Dickert and his Deacs have proven they can win in various environments, from Pullman, Washington, to their home stadium in North Carolina. The agreement solidifies their path forward as they aim to sustain this historic level of success.