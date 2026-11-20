Can the Wake Forest Demon Deacons continue to dominate their way toward the College Football Playoff?

Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez celebrates with his teammates after he runs for touchdown against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, introducing much of the country to a team building one of the best seasons in school history. A seven-game winning streak has carried Wake Forest to 9-1, and the College Football Playoff committee now has Jake Dickert's team at No. 11. Wake Forest still needs to prove itself, and will get another chance when it visits Georgia Tech this weekend.

Also read Wake Forest Leapfrogs Texas Tech for Final Playoff Spot as Indiana Secures Home Field

Sure, the Yellow Jackets' 3-7 record means a win probably won't do much for the résumé, but continued domination can and will go a long way toward the program reaching the top of the mountain. Nov 14, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on during warm ups before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Georgia Tech had little left to play for when it traveled to Clemson last weekend, having already been eliminated from bowl contention. Yet the Yellow Jackets responded by beating the hapless Tigers 20-6, holding Clemson without a touchdown in a crushing effort that's sure to send Dabo Swinney spiraling.

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The victory came just several days after head coach Brent Key had fired four assistants, including defensive coordinator Jason Semore, following a 2-7 start. It looks like that did the trick. Key's future has become a subject of discussion after the disappointing campaign, and beating Wake Forest would strengthen his case for remaining in charge. Key's future has become a subject of discussion after the disappointing campaign, and beating Wake Forest would strengthen his case for remaining in charge.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-1 against ranked ACC opponents during his tenure, a remarkable record considering their current predicament, meaning that the Demon Deacons will need to be on high alert for the upset. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert looks on during the game between the Mustangs and the Demon Deacons at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Perhaps the strangest part of Wake Forest's season is how quickly a good story has become a serious championship conversation.has accounted for 27 touchdowns against one interception in nine games, and Dickert has delivered consecutive nine-win seasons, something Wake Forest hadn't accomplished since Jim Grobe's teams in 2006 and 2007.. With Wake Forest sitting at 6-1 in ACC play, the conference championship race and a playoff appearance are no longer distant fantasies.

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There is a catch. The committee's No. 11 ranking leaves little space for an ugly loss, especially against a team that won't finish with a winning record. Wake Forest has proved it deserves attention. The next two Saturdays will determine whether the Demon Deacons are merely one of the year's nicest surprises or something worth watching well into December and potentially January.

Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football to hockey.

His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.