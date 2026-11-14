Wake Forest Extends Coaching Staff Ahead of Crucial SMU Matchup

Wake Forest Demon Deacons extend Head Coach Dave Clawson's contract and promote Rob Ezell ahead of their critical ACC road game against SMU Mustangs on Saturday.

Wake Forest University announced a long-term contract extension for Head Coach Dave Clawson on Thursday, a strategic move designed to stabilize the program as the Demon Deacons prepare for a pivotal ACC road contest. The announcement came just one day before the team travels to Dallas, Texas, to face the SMU Mustangs at 8 PM local time. This coaching reinforcement arrives while the squad holds a 8-1 overall record and a 5-1 mark in conference play, currently sitting at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Clawson Extension and Staff Stability

The agreement signed by Dave Clawson includes significant financial support for assistant coaches and the broader roster, signaling a deep institutional commitment to maintaining momentum. Since arriving in Winston-Salem, Clawson has compiled a 17-5 record, marking the third-highest win total in program history over a two-year span. To further secure the team's operational continuity, Wake Forest also extended the tenure of offensive coordinator Rob Ezell on Friday. Ezell, in his second season, has orchestrated an offense that averages 43.3 points per game, placing the Demon Deacons on track to shatter school records for scoring output.

Also read Wake Forest Has Everything to Gain and Plenty to Lose Against SMU

Offensive Firepower and Injury Concerns

The Demon Deacons bring formidable scoring statistics into this matchup, having averaged over 50 points in their last five games. Quarterback Gio Lopez has been instrumental in this surge, completing approximately 67 percent of his passes for 2,176 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just one interception. His dual-threat capability is evident through 317 rushing yards and six additional scores. However, Lopez's availability for Saturday's game remains uncertain as he battles a knee injury. Although he missed the recent win against Merrimack, he is listed as probable to play.

If Lopez is unable to suit up, freshman Steele Pizzella will take center stage, providing a capable but less experienced option. The offensive line faces its own hurdles with tackles Dalton DeBoer and Tolu Olajide ruled out due to injury. Wake Forest must adapt its blocking schemes to protect Lopez while creating rushing lanes for the backfield. Protecting the quarterback will be critical against an SMU defense that, despite missing defensive ends Ira Singleton IV, Trey Wilson, and Jahkai Lang, remains a dangerous unit capable of quick bursts.

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SMU Mustangs' Aggressive Attacking Style

The SMU Mustangs present a unique challenge as the only ACC team that has not lost a home game since joining the conference in 2024. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has displayed elite efficiency, throwing for 350 yards and four touchdowns in a recent 51-28 victory over Virginia Tech. Receiver Yamir Knight has been a primary target, recording six catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns in that same contest. This explosive passing attack forces Wake Forest's defense to make split-second decisions between applying pressure and maintaining disciplined coverage.

Wake Forest's defensive coordinator must navigate the absence of defensive back Devin Cook while developing a strategy that disrupts Jennings without leaving receivers in single coverage. The priority for the Demon Deacons defense is to sustain drives and force the Mustangs into predictable situations. Allowing SMU to score in rapid succession would place excessive pressure on Wake Forest's offense, which is already managing its own injury list. Disciplinary focus on third-down stops and avoiding unnecessary penalties will be essential to keeping the game competitive.

Playoff Implications and Championship Pursuit

A victory in Dallas would significantly bolster Wake Forest's case for an ACC Championship Game appearance. The Demon Deacons have demonstrated an ability to dominate conference opponents, outscoring four ACC teams 187-31 during the month of October. This defensive dominance has provided the offense with ample opportunity to control games and build leads. With the College Football Playoff picture becoming clearer, every conference game carries heightened stakes for seeding and qualification.

Looking ahead, the immediate focus remains on executing the game plan in Dallas. The coaching staff's recent extensions suggest a long-term vision that aligns with the current competitive window. By preserving key personnel and maintaining health, Wake Forest aims to convert its high-powered offense and stifling defense into another conference victory. The outcome of this road trip will serve as a litmus test for the team's resilience and readiness for the postseason landscape.