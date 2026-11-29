Wake Forest defeated Duke 31-7 on Nov. 28, 2026, finishing the regular season 11-1 and securing a ninth straight win plus a spot in the ACC Championship against Miami. Duke finished 7-5.

Wake Forest beat Duke 31-7 on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, completing an 11-1 regular season and securing a place in the ACC Championship game against Miami.

The win gave Wake Forest its first 11-win season in program history and extended its winning streak to nine games. Duke closed its season at 7-5. The Demon Deacons entered the game ranked No. 8 and viewed as a serious contender for the ACC championship and a potential College Football Playoff berth. If Wake Forest had lost to Duke, it would have been forced to beat Miami next week to reach the playoff.

Also read ACC Football Power Rankings: Miami Survives, Wake Forest and Louisville Dominate

Wake Forest Clinches ACC Championship Berth

Instead, the win means Wake Forest does not have to win next week in Miami to make the College Football Playoff. Miami handed Wake Forest its only loss of the season in September. Wake Forest started slowly but then scored 31 straight points to close out the critical win. Duke running back Nathan Sheppard scored on a 9-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to put the Blue Devils up 7-0.

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From there, Wake Forest took control. Connor Calvert kicked a field goal and quarterback Gio Lopez threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Antonio Meeks, sending Wake Forest into halftime with a 10-7 lead. The game changed on the opening kickoff of the second half. Duke tried a surprise onside kick to catch Wake Forest sleeping, but the Demon Deacons were ready.

The ball rolled perfectly to wide receiver Eli Potts, who ran it 50 yards for a touchdown to put Wake Forest up 17-7. Wake Forest then forced a three-and-out on Duke's next possession and quickly moved down the field. Lopez finished a seven-play, 56-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 24-7.

Demon Deacons Defense Dominates Duke Offense

Wake Forest's defense stayed stout, and the Demon Deacons added another touchdown in the fourth quarter when Lopez connected with wide receiver Jack Foley for a 12-yard touchdown and a 31-7 lead that held as the final score. Wake Forest held Duke to just over 300 total yards of offense heading into the fourth quarter. The Demon Deacons keyed on the Duke run game and used man coverage when Sheppard moved to wide receiver, limiting his impact in critical moments.

Sheppard still finished with 147 total yards and a touchdown, showing the explosive play that made him a Heisman Trophy finalist. He said he hoped his efforts would take him to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in two weeks, calling his individual achievements a source of pride for the program.

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Manny Diaz Evaluates Duke Season Turnover

Duke head coach Manny Diaz guided the Blue Devils through a season of significant roster turnover and the loss of key offensive players, including Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate. The team improved on defense during the season but closed with a three-game losing streak. Duke is young, with many potential key starters returning for 2027, and will evaluate the transfer portal to address needs.

Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert celebrated the win as his team confirmed its place among the ACC's top programs. The Demon Deacons will face Miami in the conference championship game next week, with many observers viewing them as a legitimate threat to make a run in the College Football Playoff. Duke will turn its attention to bowl preparations and roster evaluation in the coming days and weeks.

The experience of playing a top-tier opponent like Wake Forest gives the Blue Devils valuable data as they aim to be more competitive in the 2027 season.