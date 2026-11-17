A topsy-turvy season in The Associated Press Top 25 saw relative calm in the upper half of the poll with the top nine teams unchanged from last week and Wake Forest cracking the top 10 for the first time in four years.

Wake Forest cracks top 10 of AP Top 25 for first time in 4 years; LSU out of poll, Florida back in saw relative calm in the upper half of the poll Monday with the top nine teams unchanged from last week and a surging Wake Forest cracking the top 10 for the first time in four years.

Nine teams ranked between Nos. 13 and 25 last week lost, and only one of those teams stayed in the same spot. Four dropped out. The Top 25 was released a day later than usual because the national air traffic ground stop pushed the and received 58 of the 70 first-place votes from the media voting panel, five more than last week.

Also read Takeaways from College Football Week 11: Wake Forest is for real, Georgia reigns supreme

No. 2 Utah had to come from behind three times in the second half to pull out a to stay unbeaten along with Utah, and No. 5 Miami pulled away from Duke in the fourth quarter for a on Sept. 18, Wake Forest has scored a nation-leading 343 points and averaged 49 per game while rolling off seven straight wins. The Demon Deacons matched their highest ranking ever — they were No. 10 for one poll each in 2021 and 2022.

Their one-spot promotion pushed Texas Tech down one rung despite the Red Raiders’ Losses by Kentucky, Houston and Southern California allowed No. 13 Iowa, No. 14 Oregon and No. 15 to move up, and losses by Mississippi and South Carolina made room for In: No. 21 Louisville, which was ranked in the first four polls, has rebounded from a 2-3 start to win five in a row. In: No. 22 Liberty out of Conference USA has won nine straight and is ranked for the first time since 2023.

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In: No. 24 Memphis from the American Conference has won three straight and gets its first ranking of the season. — Three Group of Six teams are ranked, the most since four appeared in the 2025 season’s final poll. — No. 15 Boise State has its highest ranking since it was No. 8 in the 2024 season’s final poll.

— No. 19 Arizona’s three-spot jump was the biggest in the Top 25 after a regular-season loss since Texas went from unranked to No. 21 after a one-point loss to top-ranked Alabama in 2022. SEC : No. 1 Georgia, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 23 Florida, No. 25 Mississippi.

Big Ten : No. 4 UCLA, No. 6 Indiana, No. 13 Iowa, No. 14 Oregon, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 18 Southern California. Ranked vs. ranked Excluding Army-Navy weeks, there are no Top 25 matchups for the first time since Week 3 of 2023, according to Sportradar. Troy loses"Battle for the Belt" game against South Alabama, 27-14