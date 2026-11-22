The No. 11 Demon Deacons will face the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes in Charlotte on December 5.

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Deuce Lawrence runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's official. The rematch everyone has wanted for the last two months will happen. On Saturday night, both the and the Miami Hurricanes clinched their spots in the 2026 ACC Football Championship Game. The two will meet on Saturday, December 5, in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, with kickoff set for noon ET on ABC.

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Wake Forest entered Saturday knowing they needed a win against Georgia Tech plus either a Miami win over Virginia Tech or a Louisville loss to Pittsburgh.over the Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon. They did what they have been doing the last few games - start early, score frequently, and keep opponents out of the end zone. Over the last five games, Wake Forest outscored its opponents 181-7 in the first half.

And thoseThat was the first piece of the puzzle that was needed on Saturday. However, the win alone did not secure a spot for the Demon Deacons. They would need either a Miami win or a Louisville loss to clinch their spot. Louisville versus Pittsburgh and Miami versus Virginia Tech were both evening games, which put Wake fans on scoreboard watch.

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As the fourth quarter of both games approached, it became obvious that all attention needed to be on the game in Miami Gardens, as Louisville had no problem getting past Pitt. The Cardinals won 42-10.

However, the Miami/Virginia Tech game provided more drama, keeping Wake fans on the edge of their seats. The Hokies led 20-14 at the end of the 3rd quarter, but the Canes scored early in the 4th to take a slim 21-20 lead. The score would remain the one-point margin until the 2:08 mark, when Miami got the insurance touchdown to go up 28-20. That score would hold.

Miami would win. And both Miami and Wake Forest had spots in the final ACC Championship game. The matchup pits two of the nation’s premier teams and offenses, as Miami ranks No. 1 and Wake Forest No. 2 in the FBS in scoring offense. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez dodges around Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Wake Forest has only one loss this season.

That loss was in Week 3, when they lost to Miami in Winston-Salem. In that game, Miami started out strong. Darian Mensah was perfect on his first 24 passes, setting an ACC record for consecutive completions. In the third quarter, Wake Forest turned it into a game and forced the Miami defense to win the game for the Canes.

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Miami went on to win 33-20, but the game seemed closer than the final score suggested. Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert turned that loss into motivation for his team. Wake Forest is not the team it was on September 18. Since that game, the Deacs have averaged 49.1 points per game and have outscored their opponents 393-94 in those eight games.

Not only has the offense had the pedal to the metal, but the defense has also been in lockdown mode. In six of those eight games, Wake's defense has held its opponent to fewer than 14 points. Wake also went on to win six P4 road games, a feat that has not been done by any other team in the CFP era. Bring on the Canes.

The Deacs aren't intimidated by anyone and are playing with confidence. Nothing scares this team. The last ACC Championship game before the CFP expands to 24 teams is set to be a great game between two explosive teams. Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites.

He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball , baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America , U.S. Basketball Writers Association , and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association .

He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.