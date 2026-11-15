Wake Forest CFP Rankings: Demon Deacons Dominate SMU but Face Playoff Hurdles

Wake Forest defeats SMU 49-7 but remains ranked 13th in the CFP standings despite winning six straight games by an average score of 52-6, highlighting committee bias against non-power conference teams.

Week 11 of the college football season delivered dramatic results in Tucson and Baton Rouge, yet the broader landscape of the postseason race remained largely static. While several teams seized late opportunities to build momentum, the primary shift occurred within the playoff field itself, where the stakes for remaining contenders grew increasingly steep. The Allstate Playoff Predictor now identifies six teams with at least a 93% probability of securing a spot, alongside four others exceeding 70% odds.

Wake Forest Dominates SMU in ACC Clash

Wake Forest demonstrated overwhelming superiority against SMU, entering the contest with a 7-2 record and high playoff hopes. The Demon Deacons established a commanding 42-0 lead by halftime, effectively ending any realistic contention from their opponents. Coach Jake Dickert, known for his intense demeanor, declared after the break that the team would pursue a full sixty minutes of dominance, though the final score reflected a more measured defensive performance in the second half.

Also read Wake Forest Extends Coaching Staff Ahead of Crucial SMU Matchup

The victory extended Wake Forest's winning streak to six games, a run marked by an aggregate score of 313-38. This impressive average of 52-6 per game underscores the team's offensive explosion, particularly following a challenging September where they struggled against Miami. The recent surge includes victories over a strong Louisville squad and Merrimack, proving their capability against varied levels of competition within the Atlantic Coast Conference structure.

Committee Bias Questions Wake Forest Standing

Despite their dominant performance, Wake Forest remains ranked 13th in the College Football Playoff standings, a position that many observers view as disconnected from on-field quality. The Demon Deacons should theoretically be considered locks for the field, yet they face structural disadvantages due to their conference affiliation. The selection committee appears to prioritize teams from the SEC and Big Ten, judging Wake Forest harshly for lacking invitations to those specific power conferences.

Advertisement

The committee's evaluation methodology has sparked debate regarding how much weight should be given to actual game performance versus statistical profiles from power leagues. While Wake Forest's recent form is undeniable, their spot in the twelve-team field remains tenuous. They must navigate a difficult finish to their regular season, including away and home games against Georgia Tech and Duke, to solidify their position before the postseason arrives.

Top Contenders Secure Playoff Probabilities

Six teams have effectively insulated themselves from elimination, with Georgia, Miami, Utah, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Texas all posting playoff odds exceeding 93% according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. These programs have established themselves through strong defensive units and consistent performance, even if some, like Texas and Tennessee, possess question marks at the quarterback position. Their stability provides a clear hierarchy at the top of the national rankings.

Indiana, Boise State, and UCLA occupy the next tier with odds above 76%, offering a buffer for potential upsets but still leaving room for volatility. The remaining spots in the playoff field are highly contested among Tennessee, BYU, Texas Tech, Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa, and Kentucky. The gap between the top tier and the bubble teams is narrow, with only three to four positions available for this crowded group of qualified contenders.

Conference Championships Define Final Selections

The final weeks of the regular season will likely determine the composition of the playoff field, with conference championship games serving as the ultimate arbiter. Wake Forest faces a critical path forward, potentially needing to defeat Miami in the ACC championship to secure a berth. Although Louisville remains technically eligible, statistical models heavily favor a matchup or outcome involving Miami and Wake Forest as the primary ACC representatives.

Advertisement

The selection committee has indicated a reluctance to penalize teams for losses in conference title games, but Wake Forest's standing still depends on maintaining their winning trajectory. With two weekends remaining before the final championship weekend, the margin for error is minimal. The Demon Deacons must continue their dominant play to overcome the perceived bias against non-power conference teams and secure their place in the College Football Playoff.