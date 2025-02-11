Wake & Bake Bakery: A Benson Success Story

Wake & Bake Bakery in Benson, Arizona, is a testament to hard work, dedication, and delicious baking. Owner Skye Maddux opens early every morning to craft mouthwatering treats using real butter and fresh ingredients. The bakery's focus on community and quality has earned it a loyal following among residents and travelers alike. While navigating the challenges of rising costs and a competitive market, Maddux finds joy in the relationships built and the positive impact on the community.

One in five small businesses has to close up shop within the first year of operation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. We know it's tough to keep the doors open. You've got to have that special something that keeps customers coming back again and again. By the time the sun is shining down on 4th Street in Benson , Skye Maddux has long since hit his stride. 'My day is so busy. I get up at 3:30 am every day. I get here by 4:00 and then start baking,' Skye told me.

From there, I start to address other things like up here, groceries, inventories, finances, scheduling; things like that. And I don't quit ever,' Skye said. The drive to keep going at Wake & Bake Bakery comes, in part, from the caffeine and comfort food confections. 'Everything we do is made with real butter and full fat dairy, you know, we want it to taste as good as it can get. That's the goal,' Skye said. It could be a craving for the signature oatmeal craisin cookie or a breakfast burrito. 'Do you like the sweet or savory better...' I asked Zoey, who's a big fan. 'Ummm, I don't know...''Both?'' Yes,' she exclaimed with a laugh. Even any number of the cannolis or cheesecakes from blueberry to peanut butter to banana, coconut or pumpkin: Take it from a loyal customer named 'Pineapple' to tell the sweet skinny on Wake & Bake. 'We keep our little corner local with the ice cream shop across the way. That's where we like to spend our money is right here,' 'Pineapple' told me. That local focus breeds loyalty from residents and the road warriors from Interstate 10 alike. But you can't be any old pushover - or turnover - to weather the storms of the standard small business owner. 'It's so hard, like, maintaining and riding those ebbs and flows but you have to be resilient in this business,' Skye said. Consider the cost of everything from eggs to cocoa. Skye's just trying to not crack under the pressure of using 60 dozen eggs a week. That's more than 2,800 a month and 34,000 a year. With another 20% hike in the hen house expected this year, it means that Skye's got to make up the difference somewhere. Still, there's a sunny side that goes way beyond the bottom line. 'The relationships you build with people are so enriching in themselves. It's not all about money in this business. It's about those relationships and the community and your tribe. And I've built so many great friendships,' Skye said. With a lot of love and true talent baked into every bite, Skye hopes the clouds will clear for year number two and beyond. Wake & Bake Bakery 127 West 4th Street Benson, AZ 85602 www.wakeandbakebakery.ne





Local Business Arizona SMALL BUSINESS BAKERY ARIZONA BENSON SKYE MADDUX WAKE & BAKE COMMUNITY FOOD RELATIONSHIPS

