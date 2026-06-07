Waka Talka: Shakira on World Cup Music, Ambition, And Her Famous Hair

A 'Vogue' writer takes a cross-Miami drive with the singer.

It started in 2010, when the Colombian superstar released the absolute earworm “Waka Waka ”—which remains the tournament's most-listened to track of all time.

In 2014, she recorded “La La La” when the contest was held in Brazil, and just last week, she dropped “Dai Dai” with the Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy. In anticipation of this year’s tournament, which starts on June 11 and takes place across the United States,“If I know something, it’s this: music and football move the masses,” said the singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and actress during a rare interview.

“Each awakens passion in people. The passion is the commonality. ” We were sitting in the back of a sleek silver SUV being driven across Miami Beach by her security guard, having just left an event for her haircare brand,. She was wearing an orange Mugler mini-dress with matching shield sunglasses.

I’d asked her if her approach to the World Cup task differed from her sonic efforts otherwise: how did the pressure of needing to create tracks that scratch the brains of“When I’m about to tackle this task of writing a song for the World Cup, I understand what people really need in order to live in a moment to the fullest,” she answered.

“It’s a good rhythm, a good beat, but also a powerful message. ” “Dai Dai” centers its focus on resilience and perseverance; one portion includes the lyrics “where there's a will, there's a way. You are the owner of that fire. No onе can take it away.

”and asked if he wanted to write it with me,” she says.

“He said that writing something for the world would be his dream. ” Sheeran has a co-writing credit for the song.

“We work really well together, we understand each other. I wanted a fusion of different elements. I wanted to bring in Afrobeat flavors, flavors from the Caribbean, guitars… the cherry on top was Burna Boy. I just love his voice.

”had been live for 4 days. I told Shakira it had racked up 35 million views at that point .

“Oh, already? ” She said quietly, almost enigmatically, and with a flash of a smile.

Then, mellowly: “That’s good news. ” Shakira’s fame was on macro-view this past May in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she performed at the city’s annual “Todo Mundo no Rio” concert series, which is both free for attendees and known to draw millions of them. Her Copacabana Beach crowd was estimated at two million people.

Shakira’s renown has also been seen in her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which will see a North American extension this summer an 11-night September into October residency in Madrid, Spain, where her performances will take place in a custom-built complex called “Shakira Stadium. ” Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is the highest-grossing tour in history for a Latin artist .

The show has amassed nearly $500 million in sales, and will tally greater as the next few months unfold. But to hear Shakira speak of this scale, money, and impact syncs more with the aforementioned qualities than what one might typically associate with this magnitude of celebrity: she was easy and kind about it, and she imparted a tranquility—despite the stop-and-go of the dense Miami traffic outside—that felt genuine.

“I think that when I perform,” she said, “I don’t just do it in front of ‘an audience. ’ I do it in front of… I do it surrounded by my family. I feel that my fans, those who have fun in the crowd, those who have listened to my music for so long… I feel they really understand me, and they also know my flaws. They don’t condemn my defects.

There’s a sense of comfort when I am on stage, especially , as I feel that I’m not just showcasing my talents or my wardrobe. I’m just living in the moment with a group of people that have been there for me and who, really, I feel I have a strong friendship with. ”“I feel contained and protected and surrounded. I don’t at all feel there are judges .

It’s almost like a communion, you know. When we go through a repertoire of songs that have been a part of people’s lives for so long, and have been a soundtrack for so many of them, and to mine as well, it makes us have something in common that is just unbreakable. And that makes me feel really at ease, and happy, and celebratory that this is my career now more than ever, you know?

”“A few years ago, I was ready to just buy a farm, raise animals, and retire from music. But I look back, and I’m like, ‘How crazy is that? ’ I had and have so much more to say and to do. Sometimes we just take what we do for granted, or just forget about who we are.

” We were nearing Shakira’s home at that point, and it was almost dark. Even so, her naturally wavy hair still glimmered in the half-light. It reminded me that I had to ask about Isima, and in particular, a detangler called “No Drama” that she debuted just a few hours prior at the event.

“I created Isima because for a long time, I’ve been sort of a hair victim myself,” Shakira said. “My hair is constantly under the stress of, you name it, blow dryers, irons, curling irons, flat irons, and more. I’ve been brunette, blonde, I’ve had red hair, pink hair, all of it. My hair has really suffered a lot!

So I wanted to make products that not only help me style it, but at the same time repair it, and I think that’s what’s very innovative about Isima. I think it’s the best out there. It repairs hair from the inside while also sealing it in from the outside. ”: “Because I use them when I’m in the shower, which is my only moment when nobody can get in.

Nobody can call me, no kids, no manager,” she said, laughing. It was time to go. Shakira’s security guard was to take me back to my hotel. I wanted to ask one last question: for someone with as many achievements as her, including four Grammy Awards, what could possibly be next?.

Shakira voiced the animated Thompson’s gazelle “Gazelle” in the first two editions of the franchise, making hit songs for both . But so far, Disney “hasn’t told me,” she said, laughing.

“I hope so, but if not, it's been an amazing journey. ”“One thing I haven’t done is perform somewhere iconic in Paris, like along the Seine or on the Eiffel Tower. I’d love to do that,” she said.

“Maybe one day. ” As she hops out of the car, teetering on white leather high-heel boots, Shakira concluded, before shutting the door: “People are wondering, ‘where is her off button? ’ I haven’t found it yet. ”





voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Musician

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Doc Meets World Debuts at Tribeca, Revisiting Boy Meets World Through Cast's LensIn its 2024 Tribeca debut, the documentary Doc Meets World reunites Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle to explore the 1990s sitcom's legacy, creator dynamics, fan controversies, and their ongoing podcast and live shows.

Read more »

How to Watch USMNT vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream: International FriendlyThe USMNT plays its final match before the World Cup against the four-time world champions.

Read more »

World Series champion John Smoltz reveals what it takes to win the American Century ChampionshipBaseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz said his golf game is at its best at age 59 with two new hips as he eyes the American Century Championship.

Read more »

Mexico City Hosts 'World's Biggest Wave' Ahead of 2026 World CupThousands of soccer fans gathered on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City to create the world's biggest wave, kicking off festivities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event showcased cultural diversity and aimed for a Guinness World Record.

Read more »