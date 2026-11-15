Waitrose Stock Cuts and Store Overhaul to Reinvent Retailer

Waitrose plans to halve its product range to focus on quality. The John Lewis Partnership aims to boost sales through store upgrades and a streamlined inventory strategy.

Waitrose is reportedly preparing to slash its inventory by approximately fifty percent in a strategic move designed to reposition the supermarket as the premier destination for food enthusiasts. The retailer currently carries over 15,000 distinct products, a wide selection that has historically attracted middle-class shoppers seeking hard-to-find ingredients. However, management believes this extensive variety creates duplication and complicates the shopping experience for customers.

Streamlining Inventory for Better Sales

Internal presentations revealed to food and drinks suppliers earlier this year highlighted significant inefficiencies in the current stock mix. Data showed that 25 percent of products on the shelves accounted for less than three percent of total sales. One supplier informed The Times that the number of food brands stocked at the chain could be reduced by half within months. Another source noted that the retailer wants to achieve higher sales volume by pushing fewer product lines through the store.

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Historically, Waitrose maintained a large assortment of niche items to differentiate itself from competitors like Tesco and Sainsbury's. This strategy aimed to attract affluent customers looking for unique products. However, the accumulation of underperforming niche suppliers has made rationalizing the stock range a logical business decision to improve overall efficiency and sales performance.

Quality Issues and Strategic Overhaul Costs

These inventory changes come as the supermarket faces criticism regarding product freshness. A recent Which? test ranked Waitrose last for fresh food shelf life among major competitors including Asda, Tesco, and Marks & Spencer. Mystery shoppers purchased identical items online, and the analysis showed Waitrose products had an average of only 7.7 days remaining until their use-by dates after delivery.

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Specific items such as scones, bread, fresh pasta sauce, and pork sausages performed particularly poorly. In one instance, beef mince and chicken thighs arrived with a use-by date just one day after delivery. These quality concerns have prompted Jason Tarry, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, to lead a comprehensive overhaul. The transformation is expected to cost up to £1 billion and aims to upgrade sites with bakeries and fresh food counters.

Competition and Financial Performance Trends

While Waitrose undergoes this major transition, rival Marks & Spencer has experienced a strong return to growth. The retailer reported pre-tax profits of £355 million for the six months leading up to September. This figure represents a £3 million increase compared to the same period last year. The recovery follows a significant cyber attack last year that disrupted operations and erased over £100 million from profits.

Markets & Spencer has leveraged its expanding food business to drive this recovery and is actively focusing on attracting younger demographics. Kathryn Turner, the Director of Product Development at M&S Food, has gained significant attention on social media for her role in this strategic shift. Waitrose now operates more than 320 locations across the country, including new smaller formats designed to serve local neighborhoods effectively.

Marketing Strategies and Future Outlook

As part of its brand reinforcement efforts, Waitrose launched a Christmas advertisement featuring Keira Knightley and comedian Joe Wilkinson. The ad depicts Knightley as a bridge player and Wilkinson as a widower named Phil seeking affection at the cheese counter. This campaign follows up on last year's popular advert and aims to strengthen the brand's emotional connection with consumers.

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A company spokesman stated that sales and customer numbers are growing, giving confidence in the strategy to become the home of food lovers. The goal is to ensure the range perfectly matches customer desires by focusing on quality and distinct values. By combining well-known brands with new exciting options, the retailer aims to capitalize on the momentum built through its strategic focus.