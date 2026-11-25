Waitrose reports a 124 percent increase in oat sales as UK consumers adopt high-fiber 'Oatzempic' foods to mimic GLP-1 drug effects, reshaping grocery trends.

UK grocery retailer Waitrose has reported a significant surge in oat sales, driven by a growing consumer interest in dietary alternatives to GLP-1 weight-loss medications. Shoppers are increasingly turning to overnight oats and high-fiber cereals to mimic the appetite-suppressing effects of drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, a phenomenon the supermarket brands as the 'oatzempic' craze. This shift reflects a broader movement toward 'nature's Ozempic' foods that promote satiety and weight management without pharmaceutical intervention.

Oat Sales and Search Trends Explode

According to data from Waitrose, sales of its branded Waitrose Scottish Oats have skyrocketed by 124 percent this year. Concurrently, online searches for 'overnight oats' on the retailer's website have risen by 160 percent, indicating a strong consumer pivot toward this specific preparation method. The supermarket notes that porridge oats are transitioning from a traditional breakfast staple to a modern meal choice, valued for their ease of storage and minimal preparation time. This trend is not isolated to oats alone, as the broader category of high-satiety foods sees unprecedented demand from health-conscious shoppers seeking long-term wellness solutions.

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Nutritionists Explain Dietary Shifts

Dr Joanne Lunn, head of health and nutrition at Waitrose, states that GLP-1 medications are fundamentally reshaping food and drink trends across the UK. She observes that as appetite patterns change, customer shopping baskets are shifting toward smaller portions, nutrient-dense items, and foods that provide sustained fullness. Dr Lunn explains that the rise of the 'oatzempic' trend has turbocharged demand for high-protein and high-fiber products that offer sustained energy. This behavioral change is not merely about weight loss but supports a holistic approach to long-term health and metabolic stability for consumers.

Flavor Profiles and Ingredient Innovation

Waitrose has identified a 'growing shift towards savoury porridge,' with consumers swapping traditional sweet toppings for ingredients like chilli oil, bone broth, and roasted vegetables. Miso ginger porridge saw a 120 percent month-on-month spike in recipe searches, a trend largely driven by East Asian food influencers on social media platforms. Additionally, sales of the retailer's Savoury Seed and Nut Topper have risen by 236 percent this year, reflecting a desire for textural variety and nutritional density. One of the top breakfast recipes this year, with searches up 300 percent, is a complex smoothie bowl layered with oats, spelt, barley flakes, almonds, sunflower seeds, puffed amaranth, roasted hazelnuts, chia seeds, and berries.

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Wellness Staples and Low-Tox Movements

Beyond oats, psyllium husk is emerging as a standout wellness staple, with searches increasing by 68 percent online. This natural soluble fiber, derived from Plantago ovata seeds, is favored because it expands in the digestive system, helping individuals feel fuller for longer periods. The retailer also highlights the 'low-tox' lifestyle movement, which encourages the avoidance of ultra-processed foods containing preservatives and emulsifiers. In response to this demand, Waitrose launched a 'Ready to Cook' range that reduced total additives by 41 percent while increasing protein portions in products such as chicken and pork. Emer Lowry, another Waitrose nutritionist, confirmed that the company has improved 110 own-label product recipes since October, removing 220 additives including monoglycerides and potassium nitrate.

Broader Consumer Habits and Packaging

Concerns around microplastics are also influencing purchasing decisions, with shoppers increasingly switching to glass and stainless steel storage options. Sales of John Lewis 400ml Glass Containers have jumped 11 percent online, while Black + Blum glass and stainless steel containers have seen sales rise by 113 percent. The Waitrose annual food and drink report further reveals that consumers are cutting back on meals out to redirect savings toward luxury items and high-quality home ingredients. Ready meal sales are 23 percent higher on Fridays and Saturdays, with butter chicken masala being a particularly popular choice. Meanwhile, hash brown sales have jumped 167 percent, illustrating a 'high-low dining' trend where nostalgic comfort foods receive luxury upgrades. Punnets of strawberries remain the most ordered item on rapid delivery services, and Wednesday has overtaken the weekend as the busiest day for these deliveries.