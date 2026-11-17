Waitrose sells Michel Roux festive turkey pies for 115 pounds, doubling the price of competitors like M&S and Harrods. The luxury dish faces scrutiny over value.

Waitrose has launched a premium festive offering featuring pies crafted by celebrity chef Michel Roux, priced at 115 pounds for a six-person pack. This luxury item represents a significant departure from traditional pricing for holiday pastry dishes, placing it at a premium compared to major high street competitors and luxury food halls across the United Kingdom.

Premium Pricing Strategy for Festive Fare

The Brown Butter Turkey Breast with 6 Confit Leg Pies retails at 115 pounds, which calculates to 19.17 pounds per individual serving. While expensive meats and turkeys frequently exceed 100 pounds during the holiday season, traditional pie offerings are typically much more affordable. This specific product from the supermarket chain commands more than double the price of M&S Collection Handcrafted Turkey and Stuffing Pie, which serves the same number of people but costs only 55 pounds.

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Competitor Comparison and Market Context

Several rival retailers offer similar festive luxury items at substantially lower price points. Fortnum and Mason sells a Christmas Turkey Wellington for six people at 90 pounds. Harrods offers a Boxing Day Pie containing turkey, pork, and pancetta for 60 pounds, equating to 10 pounds per serving. Additionally, the ready meal specialist Cook sells a Festive Turkey Pie for six at just 32 pounds, highlighting the vast price disparity in the market.

Chef Credentials and Culinary Description

Michel Roux, former owner of Le Gavroche, promotes the dish as delivering the most juicy and flavorful turkey breast possible. The preparation involves slow-cooking the meat in brown butter before roasting and topping it with latticed puff pastry. Waitrose states that the Dishpatch food ordering service aims to bring fine-dining restaurant quality to homes using high-quality ingredients, positioning this item as an ultimate Christmas dinner centerpiece.

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Temporary Promotional Discounts Offered

Anticipating budget constraints for families, Waitrose has temporarily reduced the price of the Michel Roux pies from 115 pounds to 90 pounds. This promotional adjustment brings the per-person cost down to 15 pounds. The supermarket continues to market the product as a special sharing experience, emphasizing the convenience of home delivery and the prestige associated with the chef brand.

Broader Dishpatch Celebrity Collaboration

The pies are part of a larger initiative involving 13 dishes produced by the supermarket high-end meal delivery company Dishpatch. Other famous chefs featured include Rick Stein, Atul Kochhar, Andi Oliver, and Angela Harnett. Harnett's Porchetta with Fig Chutney and Marsala Gravy is also available for 65 pounds for six servings, alongside Roux's other items such as a Beef Wellington for 95 pounds and a Toffee Apple Pudding for 20 pounds.