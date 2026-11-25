Waitrose experts reveal smugar and kokumi as the defining culinary trends for 2027, offering detailed predictions on flavor profiles that are reshaping UK dining.

Waitrose experts have officially unveiled their definitive predictions for the dominant culinary trends that will shape the United Kingdom food and drink landscape in 2027. The retailer's newly released Food & Drink Report 2026 places 'smugar' at the very top of the anticipated flavor hierarchy for the upcoming year.

The Rise of Smugar Flavor Profile

Smugar represents a sophisticated fusion of smoky and sweet notes, moving decisively beyond simple one-note sweetness. This trend emphasizes the charred complexity achieved through high-temperature caramelization, which imparts a pleasantly bitter edge to honey, maple, and cane sugars. These elements are designed to cut through rich fats and add depth to a wide variety of dishes.

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Anticipated applications include pancakes topped with bacon and maple butter, sweet potato and black bean chili, and spicy pork paired with pineapple. The Waitrose report suggests that this smoky-sweet depth will become ubiquitous in bakeries, barbecue ranges, and as bitter-caramel finishes on desserts.

Evolution From Swicy To Smugar

This prediction builds upon the recent trajectory of flavor mash-ups that have swept the UK. In 2025, swicy flavors characterized by combinations like chili chocolate and hot honey dominated menus and supermarket shelves. The following year saw the emergence of fricy foods, which blend fruity and spicy tastes in dishes such as spicy Thai salads or Mexican recipes featuring mango, chili, and lime.

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The transition to smugar reflects a consumer desire for more complex, layered taste experiences. It marks a clear evolution from the initial novelty of sweet-spicy or spicy-fruit combinations to a more nuanced appreciation for charred and savory-sweet interactions.

Tiktok Creators Drive Smugar Popularity

The rise of smugar has already gained significant momentum online, with many Brits taking to TikTok to share and refine their own interpretations of the trend. Content creators are actively experimenting with the flavor profile, providing early proof of concept for the predictions made by Waitrose experts.

@abowlofstew_ shared a recipe for a One Pan Bacon, Maple and Pecan Upside-Down Cake, noting that it tastes absolutely unreal despite its American origins. Similarly, @toastwithhope created salted caramel, smoked almond florentines, explaining that the smoked almonds provide a necessary savory hit. @foodbyremi also contributed by creating hickory smoked sweet and spicy BBQ wings, highlighting how wood chips add an amazing smoky flavor.

Kokumi As The New Umami

Beyond smugar, Waitrose is forecasting a major surge in kokumi flavors, which the company describes as the new umami. Kokumi is a Japanese term that translates to rich taste or delicious mouthfulness, representing a velvety sensation of depth and long-lasting heartiness rather than a standalone flavor.

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The compounds behind kokumi are naturally found in garlic and onions, but they are also created through slow aging, deep fermentation, and long simmering. Examples of kokumi foods include aged cheeses such as parmesan, mature cheddar, and pecorino, as well as fermented products like miso, soy sauce, fish sauce, and fermented black beans.

Impact On Weight Loss And Comfort Food

The emphasis on kokumi is particularly relevant as consumers shift away from ultra-processed shortcuts in their cooking. Waitrose notes that kokumi is a vital element in creating indulgent, full-bodied, and satisfying meals, especially for weight-loss jab users who need to maintain satiety.

Additionally, the report highlights sweet noshtalgia, a trend where food lovers revisit the cheerful dishes of their youth. Will Torrent, Waitrose senior development chef, explained that when the world feels fast and unpredictable, food serves as emotional comfort, making nostalgic sweet treats a mainstream preference for 2027.