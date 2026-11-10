Waitrose Reveals Waitrose Christmas Ad 2025 The Perfect Gift 2 Details Keira Knightley Joe Wilkinson Ending

Waitrose unveils its 2024 Christmas ad The Perfect Gift featuring Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson. See how the sequel rivals John Lewis and M&S this festive season.

Waitrose has officially released the full details and ending for its highly anticipated 2025 Christmas campaign, The Perfect Gift 2, confirming that the six-minute sequel will deliver a definitive romantic conclusion for its fan-favorite characters. The supermarket giant announced that the extended advertisement will feature acclaimed actress Keira Knightley reprising her role as an A-list star, alongside comedian Joe Wilkinson who returns as Phil, the lovelorn widower from the previous year's campaign. The narrative picks up where the original left off, with the duo reuniting at the cheese counter in their local supermarket to continue their unlikely romance.

The new advertisement serves as a direct follow-up to last year's highly popular spot, which saw Phil encounter Knightley at the deli counter. The overwhelming positive response from shoppers to the original concept prompted the supermarket chain to invest in this extended six-minute narrative that aims to capture the festive spirit while prominently featuring the supermarket's signature dish, the Beef Wellington. Marketing analysts note that the extended runtime allows for a more detailed exploration of the characters' motivations and the dramatic tension that has built up over the past year.

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The storyline centers on a high-stakes love triangle involving Knightley's character, Phil, and a new romantic rival named Hugo Bunty Griffin, portrayed by actor Alex Hassell. The plot suggests that Knightley is about to marry Griffin, creating dramatic tension as Phil watches from the sidelines. The narrative begins with Knightley appearing in a wedding gown, setting the stage for a climactic event where Hugo Bunty Griffin is presented as a charming rival who is about to exchange vows with the actress.

The ceremony includes a humorous exchange where the vicar asks Griffin if he plans to honor and remain faithful to his bride, to which he responds with a mischievous wink and a nonchalant attitude. Just as the wedding ceremony is about to conclude, Phil interrupts the event by bursting into the venue clutching a homemade Beef Wellington. He is promptly tackled to the ground by the groom's best men, causing him to drop the dish and the emotional weight of the situation.

The Beef Wellington lands neatly at Knightley's feet, accompanied by a homemade jar labeled Marry Me Instead relish, symbolizing his desperate and heartfelt attempt to win her heart back. Ejected with force from the wedding venue, Phil walks home despondently, realizing he does not stand a chance against his handsome rival in the formal attire. However, the commercial follows the classic structure of a romantic comedy by refusing to leave the audience without a resolution to the central conflict.

The story concludes with a surprising and sweet twist as Keira Knightley is seen in Phil's kitchen, wearing a stripy John Lewis apron over her wedding gown. She is shown lovingly making him a cheese plate, signaling her choice to leave the altar for her true love. To the soaring chords of Jennifer Rush's 1984 ballad The Power of Love, the couple shares a kiss, providing the happy ending that viewers have been waiting for since the first ad aired.

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The campaign utilizes visual references from beloved Christmas films, drawing clear parallels to the structure of Love Actually and the romantic tropes of Casablanca. The use of familiar elements such as the love triangle and the romantic gesture involving food is designed to resonate with audiences who enjoy classic holiday cinema. This stylistic choice helps create a familiar and comforting viewing experience for the public during the busy holiday season.

Directed by Bafta-winning filmmaker Molly Manners, the advertisement brings her award-winning style and attention to detail to the project. The production includes several high-profile celebrity cameos that add to the star power of the campaign. Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, hosts of the popular morning show This Morning, make appearances in the commercial, adding to the mainstream appeal and visibility of the brand.

The casting choices extend to the main actors, with Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley bringing their established personas to the roles. Alex Hassell's portrayal of the rival character draws on his previous work, adding depth and a touch of villainous charm to the narrative. The combination of these talents creates a polished and professional advertisement that stands out in the crowded festive marketing landscape this year.

Music plays a significant role in the emotional impact of the spot, with The Power of Love swelling as the couple shares their final kiss. The use of this iconic track enhances the romantic atmosphere and underscores the emotional payoff of the story. The emphasis on food, particularly the Beef Wellington and the relish, serves as a central theme that unites the narrative with the brand's identity as a provider of high-quality food products.

The release of The Perfect Gift positions Waitrose to compete directly with other major retailers' festive campaigns. John Lewis, Waitrose's sister brand, recently launched its own advertisement which received a mixed reception from critics and viewers. This year, Waitrose aims to capture the public's attention with a story that emphasizes warmth, humor, and delicious food over pure spectacle.

Marks and Spencer also launched a Christmas advertisement that draws inspiration from the film Elf, creating a direct comparison in themes and tone. Both Waitrose and Marks and Spencer are leveraging popular cultural references to engage their customers. The competition between these retailers highlights the growing importance of high-quality storytelling in seasonal marketing to drive brand loyalty.

The announcement of the sequel generated significant buzz among consumers who had enjoyed the previous year's ad. Fans were eager to see the resolution of the love story between Phil and Knightley after twelve months of anticipation. The extended runtime of six minutes allows for a more detailed exploration of the characters and their motivations, providing a richer viewing experience.

Marketing analysts note that the use of well-known actors and cinematic storytelling techniques helps to elevate the brand's image significantly. The campaign is expected to drive foot traffic to Waitrose stores, particularly for customers looking to purchase items featured in the advertisement. The focus on culinary delights remains a key factor in bringing people together during the holidays.

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The campaign's release timing coincides with the peak shopping season, giving Waitrose a strong presence in the media landscape. By delivering a heartfelt and entertaining story, the supermarket chain aims to strengthen its connection with customers on an emotional level. The success of the advertisement will be measured by both viewer engagement and subsequent sales of the featured products.

The emphasis on the Beef Wellington as a centerpiece of the plot reinforces the product's status as a holiday staple. The message suggests that culinary delights and shared meals are essential components of the festive season. This focus on gastronomy aligns with Waitrose's brand identity as a provider of high-quality food products that bring people together.

The romantic resolution between Knightley and Wilkinson provides a satisfying conclusion to the ongoing narrative arc. Viewers who followed the original ad will feel rewarded by the continuity and the payoff of the long-running joke. The seamless integration of humor and romance ensures that the campaign appeals to a broad demographic of shoppers.

The involvement of celebrity cameos from TV personalities adds an extra layer of recognition and trust for the brand. Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary bringing their morning show presence to the screen helps to bridge the gap between entertainment and everyday grocery shopping. This strategy leverages the popularity of these hosts to reach a wider audience.

The production value of The Perfect Gift 2 is evident in the high-quality cinematography and editing. Director Molly Manners ensures that every shot contributes to the narrative flow and emotional resonance of the story. The attention to detail in the set design and costumes enhances the cinematic feel of the advertisement.

The use of the John Lewis apron in the final scene serves as a clever nod to the corporate relationship between Waitrose and John Lewis. This subtle branding strategy reinforces the connection between the two retailers without being overly intrusive. It highlights the shared heritage and quality standards of the John Lewis Partnership.

The campaign's focus on love and connection taps into the universal emotions associated with the Christmas season. By centering the story on a romantic reunion, Waitrose creates a positive and uplifting association with its brand. This emotional connection is likely to influence consumer behavior and brand preference.

The release of the six-minute film represents a significant investment in creative advertising. The supermarket chain is betting on the power of storytelling to differentiate itself from competitors. This approach demonstrates a commitment to high-quality content that resonates with modern consumers.

The feedback from early viewers and critics has been largely positive, with praise directed at the performances and the storyline. The combination of humor, romance, and food creates a compelling narrative that holds the audience's attention. This positive reception bodes well for the campaign's overall impact on sales and brand awareness.