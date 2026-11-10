Waitrose Christmas Ad 2024 Keira Knightley and Beef Wellington Return

Wait launches its festive campaign featuring Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson. The sequel 'The Perfect Gift' reunites the beloved couple with a beef Wellington twist.

The Waitrose Christmas advertisement campaign returns this year with its sequel titled The Perfect Gift. The commercial features Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson reprising their roles from last year's successful holiday spot. The storyline follows Phil, played by Wilkinson, who is a widower trying to win the heart of a celebrity. This year's narrative picks up exactly where the previous year's ad left off.

The Perfect Gift Sequel Plot Details

The original advertisement became a massive hit with consumers, prompting the supermarket chain to commission a six-minute follow-up. The story begins with Keira Knightley appearing in a wedding gown. However, the bride is not marrying Phil. Instead, she is standing next to Hugo Bunty Griffin, portrayed by actor Alex Hassell.

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Hugo appears at the ceremony looking like a classic romantic rival character. He is described as a Sussex charmer in full Rupert-Campbell Black mode. The vicar asks Hugo if he plans to remain faithful to his bride. Hugo responds with a mischievous wink that his answer is a definite no.

Phil's Attempt to Win Back Keira

Just before the marriage ceremony is finalized, Phil bursts into the venue. He is clutching a homemade Beef Wellington in his arms. The pastry-wrapped dish was intended as a romantic gesture to save the moment. Phil tackles Hugo to the ground, causing the Beef Wellington to land at Keira's feet.

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The dropped dish is accompanied by a jar of relish labeled Marry Me Instead. Phil is forcibly ejected from the wedding by Hugo's best men. He walks home feeling despondent about his chances against his handsome rival. The scene sets up a classic romantic comedy conflict for the viewer.

Celebrity Cameos and Production Team

The advertisement features several high-profile television personalities. This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary make cameo appearances in the commercial. The spot was directed by Bafta-winning filmmaker Molly Manners. The production includes a car chase sequence and other action elements.

The cast also includes cameos from well-known TV characters. Alex Hassell's role draws similarities to Rupert Campbell-Black from the show Rivals. Lucy Punch is mentioned as another actress reprising a familiar TV persona. The production team utilized these recognizable figures to add depth to the festive narrative.

Festive Marketing and Cultural References

The Waitrose ad shares striking similarities with the Marks and Spencer Christmas campaign. Both advertisements draw heavily on popular romantic films. The Marks and Spencer plot is loosely based on the movie Elf. The Waitrose narrative borrows themes from the film Love Actually.

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Both campaigns feature beards as a significant plot point in their stories. The Waitrose spot uses Jennifer Rush's 1984 ballad The Power of Love. The music swells as the couple finally reunites in a kitchen scene. Keira Knightley wears a John Lewis apron over her wedding dress.

Final Resolution and Consumer Impact

The commercial concludes with Keira Knightley making a cheese plate for Phil. The couple shares a kiss, signaling a happy ending for the love triangle. The message suggests that food remains key to romance. This approach aims to challenge competitors in the holiday retail space.

The Beef Wellington and relish jar feature prominently throughout the storyline. The product placement integrates seamlessly with the romantic plot. The advertisement seeks to drive sales during the crucial festive season. Consumers are expected to remember the specific food items featured.