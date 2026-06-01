Waithe & Mayo Split in 2020: Mixed Feelings and Lessons

In 2020, Wendy Shimizu Waithe and her husband, Joel Alan Mayo, announced splitting their engagement after three years. Waithe confessed to neglecting her own happiness for the relationship, wanting 'different things' and feeling 'not as happy as she should be'. Despite their divorce, they expressed nothing but support for one another. Waithe discussed her split, relationship breakdown, and lessons learned from the experience on the 'He Said, G Said' podcast, sharing her perspective on marriage, divorce, and handling uncertainty in life.

Waithe and Mayo split 2020: relationship conclusions, mixed feelings * EXES: Waithe & Mayo split in 2020, initiating joint statement * BACK STORY: Waithe expressing happiness despite marriage not going well , focusing on relationship honor * RELATIONSHIP BREAKDOWN: Exes attributing decision to ' different things ' * SOLUTION: Waithe distancing herself to become 'better person,' not looking to harm her ex-husband's happiness * REFLECTION: Waithe admits to neglecting her own happiness in the relationship * CELEBRITY SPLITS: Giving insight into Hollywood celebrity relationships' dissolution' * LESSONS: Sharing advice on handling marriage and divorce from her perspective * MOVING ON: Waithe's new partnership with Cynthia Erivo in 202.

Waithe and Mayo split 2020: relationship conclusions, mixed feelings * EXES: Waithe & Mayo split in 2020, initiating joint statement * BACK STORY: Waithe expressing happiness despite marriage not going well, focusing on relationship honor * RELATIONSHIP BREAKDOWN: Exes attributing decision to 'different things' * SOLUTION: Waithe distancing herself to become 'better person,' not looking to harm her ex-husband's happiness * REFLECTION: Waithe admits to neglecting her own happiness in the relationship * CELEBRITY SPLITS: Giving insight into Hollywood celebrity relationships' dissolution' * LESSONS: Sharing advice on handling marriage and divorce from her perspective * MOVING ON: Waithe's new partnership with Cynthia Erivo in 202





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Relationship Breakdown Marriage Not Going Well Different Things Honoured Relationship Lessons Learned Relationship Joint Statement Marital Split Celebrity Splits

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