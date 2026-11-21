Well, no, but there’s a lot to unpack here

one step further with a reference to the ultimate ‘90s minimalist: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. For a talk at the 2026 DealBook Summit here in New York,from Spring 1998, the one with a black, high-necked jacket with a line of delicate buttons paired with a white linen column skirt so famously worn by CBK in June 1998.

It did what it was supposed to do: Stop us in our scrolling. But it jogged something else in the collective consciousness of fashion lovers everywhere. Hadn’t this jacket just made the rounds on our feeds? A few weeks ago, savvy shoppers spotted the look for sale on the RealReal.

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Bessette-Kennedy’s reverence for Yohji Yamamoto is one that fashion’s acolytes tend to share, so it didn’t take long for the listing to go viral. The description identified its starry provenance: “From the Spring/Summer 1998 Collection; as worn by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1998 and worn by Winona Ryder for the season 5 premiere of 'Stranger Things' in 2025. ” TRR listed the jacket for $7,025.

It sat on the site long enough to make the Instagram rounds, but someone snatched it up before the site had time to mark it down. The jacket sold for full price on November 6, less than two weeks before the DealBook Summit. Could it be that Bieber scrolls for vintage Yohji on the RealReal like the rest of us? Does she have saved searches?

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Is she watching her obsessions with the eyes of a hawk? reached out to the RealReal, and a spokesperson denied that Bieber’s look came from them. Well, it was fun to imagine.

But just the possibility that this could have happened is enough to make you think.. Another one of the jackets, also without a proven link to CBK’s personal wardrobe, sold via the Fashion Auctioneer in March for $12,500. That’s the thing with ready-to-wear: It’s not one-of-a-kind. Bessette-Kennedy bought her jacket off the rack, which means there are multiple versions floating around out there.

If you scroll down the jacket’s sold page on the RealReal to the “Related Items” section, you’ll find multiple listings of the Cruise 2005 Chanel jacket Andy Sachs famously wore inroughly ten grand.

“Similar style seen on Anne Hathaway in 'The Devil Wears Prada,'” the description reads. “We are seeing more and more archival pieces with incredible cultural provenance come in on consignment,” says Kristen Naiman, chief brand officer at the RealReal. “And we love helping these shards of fashion history resurface in pop culture. ” It’s become common practice for major stylists to mine specialty vintage stores for these megawatt, nostalgia-driven red carpet references.

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Just look at Law Roach’s Instagram account, where he documentsNaiman continues: “Whether you know Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy or not, there is now an entire new generation coveting this Yohji Yamamoto look on Hailey Bieber, and it has a renewed desirability because of that. And that’s the fun of being a fashion hobbyist and TRR enthusiast. You not only love the piece, you know the love story behind the piece. It’s a way to participate in fashion history.

You can spend years coveting a jacket that has left an indelible mark on culture and then, one day, find it in your size. ” Which brings us back to that Yohji jacket that sold on November 6. We know Bieber wasn’t the one who purchased it, but some lucky person did, and now they own a piece of fashion history. Wonder how many other people have the same one.