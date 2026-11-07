Wahab beats Hernandez in final race for Congressional District 14

Hernandez lost four times to Wahab in race for Swalwell’s former East Bay district.

Rep. Aisha Wahab addresses her supporters at the Eden Area United Democratic Campaign headquarters in Hayward on Election night, Tuesday, November 3, 2026. According to early returns, Wahab appeared ahead of BART Board President Melissa Hernandez in the race for the full-term to replace disgraced former Rep.

Eric Swalwell. secured a final victory in the race to replace the disgraced Eric Swalwell in California’s 14th Congressional District — her fourth win this year against Wahab received about 58% of the vote compared to Hernandez’s 42%, a difference of over 24,000 votes, according to the latest returns released on Friday by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

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With all 351 county voting precincts reported, the latest returns mark an end to a saga of elections packed with controversy and outside spending that blanketed theA former East Bay state senator and Hayward councilmember, Wahab swore in as the country’s first Afghan American elected to Congress in September. Congressional District 14 covers parts of South Alameda County and the Tri-Valley, such as Fremont, Hayward, Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore.

Throughout her campaign, Wahab was outspent and out-fundraised by her competitor, who received millions in financial support throughout the race from organizations and donors tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee . The money tied to the pro-Israel political action committee helped widely circulate ads that favored Hernandez and attacked Wahab throughout the campaign, particularly leading up to the Aug. 18 special election.

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But after Wahab won the special election, records show AIPAC-affiliated donors and supporters largely abandoned Hernandez in the latest election. BART Board President Melissa Hernandez participates in a debate with Rep. Aisha Wahab which was moderated by KPIX news anchor Juliette Goodrich at the Holiday Inn in Dublin, Calif. , on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

The women are running for Eric Swalwell’s District 14 congressional seat after he resigned amidst sexual misconduct allegations. Jane Tyska — Bay Area News Group The transit official also lost support from voters and a prominent Dublin councilmember who dropped his endorsement of her because of comments she made during a recent head-to-head debate in Dublin. During her closing statements, Hernandez accused the sitting Congressmember of having “communications with the Taliban.

”The comments also led Alameda County Democratic Central Committee officials to probe a possible censure of Hernandez, a party official previously confirmed to Bay Area News Group.