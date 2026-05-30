WAGs Galore: Arsenal's Wives and Girlfriends Steal the Show at Champions League Final

The Champions League final in Budapest has seen a plethora of glamorous wives and girlfriends of Arsenal players in attendance. Tolami Benson, the fiancée of Bukayo Saka, led the way in her red-and-white outfit, while Milly White and Tatiana Trouboul, the wives of Ben White and David Raya respectively, also made an appearance. The WAGs have been enjoying the festivities, with some even sharing photos and videos of their experiences on social media.

Tolami Benson, the fiancée of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka , is leading the glamorous WAGs at the Champions League final in Budapest. Milly White , the wife of defender Ben White , and Tatiana Trouboul , the wife of Arsenal 's goalkeeper David Raya , are among those anxiously watching in the stands as their partners play off against PSG tonight.

After winning the Premier League last weekend and partying in style to celebrate securing their first title in 22 years, the Gunners are now facing off the French team for the Champions League title. Mikel Arteta's squad are supported by their beautiful nearest and dearest, as the Puskas Arena's best seats were filled with their wives and girlfriends.

Bukayo Saka's fiancée, Tolami Benson, led the way by donning a red hat and a scarlet bra under a vest, as she posed in the stands ahead of kick-off. The pair confirmed their engagement in November last year, with Ms Benson celebrating the Premier League win by sharing a photo of her and Saka in the grounds with the caption 'Us against the world.

' The 25-year-old model and influencer has kept her relationship with the footballer out of the spotlight, despite the couple reportedly dating since their teens. She is known for appearing in the stands in Arsenal-themed outfits, and didn't disappoint tonight with her red-and-white fit.

Bukayo Saka's girlfriend Tolami Benson (left) showed her support for the Reds in the stands on Saturday night Benson shared a picture on her social media behind the scenes in Budapest before the game on Saturday night She enjoyed a lavish pasta dish with Arsenal's colours in mozzarella and sun dried tomatoes before the game She was joined by friends as they took a cheeky bathroom selfie before kick off Saka, 24, and Benson, 25, are believed to have started dating back in 2020 and largely keep their relationship under wraps Tatiana Trouboul, the wife of Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, shared a picture ahead of the game Model Milly White and her footballer husband (pictured together) both sport an 'I love you' tattoo on their wrists Tatiana Trouboul, the gorgeous wife of Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, shared a selfie from the stands on Saturday before the game kicked off.

Ms Trouboul, who designs and models her own bikini brand, married Raya last July. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rio, in March. Milly White, the wife of footballer Ben White, is also likely to be watching from the stands.

Ben White proposed to wife Milly in 2022 after a whirlwind five-month romance, before the couple tied the knot in May last year. 30-year-old Milly is a model who sports an 'I love you' tattoo on her wrist, as does her husband. The couple are believed to have started their relationship in 2022, but only teased fans about the coupling in February when Ben and Milly posted the same picture of themselves holding hands on Instagram.

Declan Rice's partner, Lauren Fryer, will also likely be present. The mother-of-one is well accustomed to big matches, having dated the footballer since the tender age of 17.

Gabrielle Figueiredo, the model girlfriend of centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, posted a picture of the pair after Arsenal won the Premier League Declan Rice's wife Lauren Fryer (pictured) is frequently spotted supporting her beloved boyfriend in the stands and will likely be there tonight Childhood sweethearts Declan and Lauren first started dating during their school days at the age of 17. Lauren is frequently spotted supporting her beloved boyfriend in the stands, however, the couple typically tend to keep their relationship away from the public eye.

The couple live together in London and in August 2022 welcomed their son, Jude. They also have a dog - Raffa the pooch - whom Declan gifted Lauren for Christmas one year. It's believed the couple welcomed the cute pup into their lives after a romantic trip to Paris. Also upping the glamour in the stadium will be the Brazilian model girlfriend of Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabrielle Figueiredo, who is known for her killer sense of style and model looks.

She shared a picture on social media from the Arsenal Emirates plane enroute to Budapest with a love heart emoji





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Arsenal Champions League Wags Bukayo Saka Milly White Tatiana Trouboul David Raya Ben White Lauren Fryer Declan Rice Gabrielle Figueiredo Gabriel Magalhaes

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