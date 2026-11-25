Wacom and India's IICT sign pact at IFFI with 50% tuition scholarships for 18 students, manga and anime masterclasses and 10 creative contests.

Eighteen students at the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies , India’s national center of excellence for animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality , will have half their tuition covered under a pact with Wacom India signed at the Wacom India is the local arm of Japan-based Wacom Co., Ltd. Animators, VFX artists and game developers around the world work on its parent company’s pen displays and creative tablets, and studios using its technology include Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, Sony, Netflix, Marvel and ILM.

How Netflix and the NFL Hope to Establish New Thanksgiving Eve Tradition With Game and U2 Half-Time Show: ‘We Want to Create Those Global Water Cooler Moments’ The 50% scholarships go to students in each of IICT’s three two-year diploma courses – Animation Film Design, Interactive Video Game Design and Development, and Post Production and VFX. Eligible students coming from out of town can also get help with accommodation. The memorandum of understanding goes further.

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It commits the partners to 10 creative contests carrying Wacom branding, to run through December 2027, plus quarterly masterclasses in which artists and industry experts from both Japan and India will teach manga, anime and other disciplines. Qualifying IICT students and faculty will be able to buy Wacom products at reduced prices.

“Japan has shaped some of the most influential traditions in animation, manga, gaming and visual storytelling, while India has a deep and diverse storytelling heritage of its own,” said Ashish Kulkarni, IICT’s founding director. “This partnership with Wacom creates a meaningful bridge between these two creative strengths, giving students opportunities to learn from global practitioners, experiment with professional technology and take their original ideas to a wider audience.

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” IICT and Wacom will also set up a joint global showcase for student work covering game art, animation, character design, concept art and digital illustration. Separately, the deal opens the door for IICT to appear on Wacom’s tablet packaging and on Pixel Perch, the company’s creator platform. Both elements depend on implementation plans to be agreed by the two sides.

“A student’s transition from training to employment in AVGC-XR depends increasingly on what they can demonstrate, not only what they have studied,” said IICT CEO Vishwas Deoskar. “That is why this partnership goes beyond scholarships. The 10 creative contests and quarterly masterclasses will put students through industry-oriented briefs, while access to professional tools and a portfolio showcase will help convert that learning into demonstrable work.

” Yano Koji, global head of Wacom’s Creative Experience Unit, pointed to the company’s Japanese roots and long history with artists, saying it sees major potential in closer creative ties between India and Japan.

“Both countries have rich creative traditions, and there are exciting opportunities for knowledge exchange, skill development and collaboration across animation, manga, gaming and digital content,” he said. The pact extends an existing collaboration between the two organizations. Rajiv Malik, senior director at Wacom India, linked it to India’s push to nurture its so-called Orange Economy and build an AVGC-XR sector that can compete globally.

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“Through the IICT–Wacom Scholarship Program, our aim is to make specialized creative education more accessible and empower talented young people to pursue careers in animation, gaming, visual effects and other emerging creative disciplines,” Malik said. For IICT, the tie-up feeds a larger ambition Kulkarni described: an India that generates original IP for audiences around the world, rather than simply making work for others.

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