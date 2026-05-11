Voters in Four Western States Approve Bans on Transgender Athletes in Girls Sports

Washington, Arizona, Colorado and Nebraska approved ballot measures restricting transgender athletes from girls and women's school sports, with Colorado's measure still being counted. The results mark bipartisan support for restrictions in both blue and red states.

Voters in four western states approved ballot measures this week barring transgender athletes from girls sports, with Washington and Arizona passing bans, Nebraska enshrining its existing ban in the constitution and Colorado's similar proposal narrowly leading as votes continued to be counted.

In deep-blue Washington, Initiative 638 passed with 56.6% of the vote, according to the secretary of state's office. Just four of the state's 39 counties voted against the measure. The initiative ends a policy the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has followed since 2007, allowing transgender students to compete on K-12 teams matching their gender identity. Under the measure, students assigned male at birth will be barred from competing on girls school sports teams.

Also read Voters weigh in on close race in Colorado's 4th Congressional District

Washington And Arizona Pass Transgender Sports Bans

Girls seeking to participate will need a signed statement from a health care provider verifying their biological sex, based on reproductive anatomy, genetics or natural testosterone levels. Arizona's Proposition 318 also passed, winning 58.9% of the vote. Unlike Washington's initiative, Prop. 318 was referred to voters by the state Legislature. It requires public schools, private schools and athletic associations to designate teams as male, female or coed based on the sex recorded on a student's original birth certificate.

The measure also bars transgender students from using locker rooms, restrooms and other athletic facilities that do not match their sex at birth. It effectively revives a 2022 state law that a federal appeals court blocked in 2024. Arizona Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes had refused to defend the law in court. Colorado voters were also weighing Proposition 134, which was leading with 52.7% of the vote, with about 87% of ballots counted Wednesday.

The measure would require athletic teams from elementary school through college to be designated male, female or coed, with eligibility based on a student's biological reproductive system. Girls would still be allowed to join boys teams when no girls team is available, and the state education commissioner could take action against school districts that refuse to comply.

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Protect Kids Colorado, which collected more than 168,000 signatures to qualify the measure, is also behind Proposition 135, a separate proposal to ban gender-transition surgeries for minors that was also leading. Nebraska voters approved the Fairness for Girls constitutional amendment with 68% support. The measure qualified for the ballot in August after organizers collected more than 200,000 signatures. It writes into the state constitution Nebraska's existing ban on transgender athletes competing in girls and women's sports from kindergarten through college.

Supporters sought to make the restriction harder for a future state Legislature to repeal.

"This is a historic week for girls and common sense. For years we've been told that protecting girls sports was a fringe position. Well it is not! Tuesday proved that wrong," Sophia Lorey from the California Family Council told the California Post.

"Biology is not a partisan issue. Every girl who trains before dawn, gives up weekends and sacrifices to compete deserves a level playing field," she added. The votes came in states where Democratic-led governors offices and legislatures have declined to enact the kind of bans that have become the norm in Republican-led states.

Supporters of the bans decided to force the issue by putting it on the ballot, and the results indicate that what conservatives once used as a wedge issue in the culture wars has become one of the few to receive bipartisan support.

Bipartisan Support For Transgender Sports Restrictions Grows

"This was always coming because politicians in those states have been ignoring their constituencies on the ground," said Doriane Lambelet Coleman, a professor at Duke Law School. "And, as we saw on Tuesday, there's only so long that can work. " Whether other blue states join Washington and Colorado depends on local political culture and on the ability of the advocacy groups on both sides of the issue to marshal their troops.

Nadine Bridges, executive director of LGBTQ advocacy group One Colorado, argued Prop. 134 could lead officials to scrutinize girls who appear too tall or too strong. In Missouri, voters declined to support Amendment 3, which would have banned gender-transition treatment and surgeries for minors as well as repealed the right to abortion.

"The reality is undeniable: fearmongering about transgender people is a losing strategy," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. "Election 2026 must go down in history as the last campaign to try it.

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" The results in Washington and Colorado came less than two years after President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports, which gave federal agencies wide latitude to ensure entities that receive federal funding abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration's view, which interprets sex as the gender someone was assigned at birth. Other transgender bans have gone to the courts.

A county-level ban in suburban Nassau County outside New York City was struck down by an appeals court Tuesday in a setback to the GOP nominee for governor, who championed the legislation while serving as county executive. The expansion of transgender bans in individual states, now well over half the country has a transgender athlete ban of some kind, as well as the passage of other conservative-backed agendas like voter ID requirements in places like Ohio highlight that some Trump-backed policies do resonate with voters across the political spectrum.

California Effort To Ban Transgender Athletes Falls Short

But widespread discontent over more high-profile issues like the war in Iran had a far greater impact during midterm elections that ended with Democrats gaining control of the House and Senate. Golden State voters had no such measure on their ballot this year. Protect Kids California tried to qualify a measure for the 2024 ballot that would have repealed the state law allowing transgender students to compete on teams matching their gender identity.

The group collected about 400,000 signatures but fell short of the 546,651 needed to qualify, and vowed to try again in 2026.

"This fight is not over in California," Lorey said. "We'll keep pushing bills, keep showing up at CIF meetings, keep standing with girls who've lost spots and medals, and keep building support through our XXOnly.org campaign. If Sacramento won't act, the people will eventually have their say.

" Republican Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez has also introduced legislation to bar transgender girls from girls sports, but the effort has stalled in the Democrat-controlled Legislature. "We've supported legislation like Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez's AB 89, and I testified for it at the Capitol. Democrats on the committee blocked it, and one legislator compared protecting girls sports to Nazi Germany. That tells you how far Sacramento is from ordinary Californians," Lorey told the Post.

Transgender Sports Debate Expands Beyond Red States

"Washington and Colorado just showed this isn't a red-state issue. It's a common-sense issue. Even Governor Newsom has admitted it's deeply unfair for boys to compete against girls," Lorey said.

"The only thing standing between California voters and this protection is a Legislature that refuses to listen and a ballot process built to keep the people out. "